2024 was a milestone year marked by industry recognition, strategic advancements, and growing partner and customer portfolios.

Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, has achieved another year of significant growth and innovation. Building on the success of 2023, the company expanded its offerings with major product advancements, new strategic partnerships, and a larger customer base, further solidifying its leadership in the IT automation industry.

2024 also marked a major milestone for Stonebranch its 25th anniversary. For a quarter of a century, Stonebranch has been at the forefront of IT automation, empowering organizations worldwide with cutting-edge orchestration solutions. This achievement underscores the company's longevity, stability, and continuous commitment to innovation.

Industry Recognition, Investment, and Accolades

Stonebranch's excellence in IT automation has been widely recognized in 2024. The company received a significant minority investment from EMH Partners, a leading growth equity firm, further validating its strong market position and fueling its continued expansion.

Stonebranch was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAPs) and was also recognized in Gartner's Market Guides for DataOps Tools and Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Tools, as well as in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Infrastructure and Operations. Additionally, Stonebranch was named a Leader in G2's Workload Automation Summer 2024 Reports, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and product excellence.

Stonebranch CEO Giuseppe Damiani shared his thoughts on the company's achievements, stating, "Being recognized by Gartner and G2 as a leader in IT automation is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us. Our continued innovation and investment in automation solutions drive our mission to empower businesses worldwide with seamless orchestration and operational excellence."

Expanding Research and Product Innovations

Stonebranch continues to set industry standards with the publication of the 2024 Global State of IT Automation Report, providing key insights into automation trends shaping the future of IT. On the product front, the company launched Universal Automation Center (UAC) version 7.7 and Universal Data Mover Gateway (UDMG) version 2.0, further expanding its capabilities in workload automation, hybrid IT orchestration, and secure file transfers. Additionally, Stonebranch achieved SAP Certification for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, complementing its existing certification for SAP S/4HANA.

Stonebranch CTO Peter Baljet commented on the company's advancements, stating, "With the release of UAC 7.7 and UDMG 2.0, we continue to push the boundaries of IT automation. As organizations rapidly evolve their approaches to system deployment, workload management, and data integration, UAC delivers a platform for orchestrating both current and future technologies. Our goal is to empower enterprises with greater flexibility, security, and efficiency in managing their hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

Strengthening Customer and Partner Relationships

In 2024, Stonebranch significantly grew its customer base, welcoming a diverse range of new clients from industries including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology. The company also introduced the UserVerse 2024 World Tour, a global event series designed to connect automation professionals and foster innovation through thought leadership, peer networking, and hands-on training.

The Stonebranch Partner Program continued to expand in 2024, fostering strong alliances with technology providers, system integrators, and managed service providers. By collaborating with industry leaders, Stonebranch delivers seamless automation solutions that integrate with a wide range of enterprise IT ecosystems. The program equips partners with training, certification, and go-to-market resources, enabling them to drive automation success for their customers.

Reflecting on this momentum, Stonebranch CEO Giuseppe Damiani stated, "2024 has been a transformative year for Stonebranch. Our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer portfolio underscores the trust our users place in our solutions. As organizations work to modernize their IT infrastructure and streamline operations, we remain a trusted partner in their journeys. We're excited to continue shaping the future of IT automation."

Looking Ahead

As Stonebranch enters 2025, the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of automation. With a strong foundation of innovation, strategic partnerships, and a customer-centric approach, Stonebranch is poised to drive the next wave of advancements in IT automation.

To learn more about Stonebranch and its automation solutions, visit www.stonebranch.com.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250304440082/en/

Contacts:

Scott Davis

Chief Marketing Officer

Stonebranch

scott.davis@stonebranch.com