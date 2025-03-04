With Nearly $800 Million Dollars Raised, Cyera is Defining the Future of Data Security

Cyera, the global leader in data security, announced it has achieved what no data security company has ever done before-setting a world record as the fastest-growing company in the industry's history. In just 2 years, Cyera has scaled at a pace that puts it among the top five fastest-growing tech companies of all time, proving that the demand for AI-powered data security has never been greater. As organizations race to secure their most valuable asset-data-Cyera is leading the way, setting new standards for protection, speed, and innovation, rewriting the rules of the $24 billion global data security market.

In just 2 years, Cyera has:

Grown revenue 26x, outpacing even the most successful security firms.

Increased its valuation by 6x in 2024 alone, currently at a $3 billion valuation.

Expanded its customer base by 21x, with nearly 10% of Fortune 500 companies becoming customers in the past year alone.

Top organizations across retail, finance, consulting, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, and consumer products now rely on Cyera's AI-powered platform to protect their most sensitive data. This surge was further fueled by Cyera's strategic $162 million acquisition of Trail, introducing Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and cementing the company's position as the industry's first unified data security platform.

"We're not just growing fast-we're leading a movement," said Yotam Segev, CEO and co-founder of Cyera. "In the last year alone, we quadrupled our team, opened six new global offices, and launched the world's first dedicated data security conference, DataSec. Our mission is no longer just a vision-it's happening, at scale, every single day. With AI at the core, Cyera delivers in days what others take years to accomplish. We are defining the future of data security, and we're only getting started."

"The speed and scale of AI-driven threats are threatening to outpace traditional security approaches," said Rich Baich, AT&T Chief Information Security Officer. "Cyera is providing the clarity and control needed to protect data in real-time. Their unprecedented growth is no surprise-businesses can't afford to be blind to their data risks anymore."

The data security market is at an inflection point, and Cyera, with AI-driven innovation, a world-class team, and the backing of Sequoia, Accel, Coatue, and other leading investors, is leading the charge and setting the standard for the future.

To learn more about the Cyera Data Security platform, visit: https://www.cyera.io/platform.

About Cyera

Cyera is the fastest-growing data security company in the world in the rapidly-growing $24 billion market. Backed by global investors including Sequoia, Accel, and Coatue, Cyera's AI-powered platform empowers organizations to discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset-data. Its AI-native, agentless architecture delivers unmatched speed, precision, and scale across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Pioneering the integration of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) with real-time enforcement controls, Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Cyera is delivering the industry's first unified Data Security Platform-enabling organizations to proactively manage data risk and confidently harness the power of their data in today's complex digital landscape.

