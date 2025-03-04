Anzeige
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 
04-March-2025 / 13:41 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 March 2025 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") advises that it is in a closed period (in accordance with the 
provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's annual results for the year 
ended 31 December 2024. 
 
The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and 
the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any 
new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up 
to the announcement of the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2024. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc        0203 757 1912 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary 
 
 
Winterflood Investment Trusts             0203 100 0000 
Neil Morgan

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: CMC 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 377968 
EQS News ID:  2095125 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2095125&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2025 08:42 ET (13:42 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
