M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 04-March-2025 / 13:41 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 March 2025 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") advises that it is in a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024. The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2024. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 0203 757 1912 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary Winterflood Investment Trusts 0203 100 0000 Neil Morgan

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

