Integrated Power Services: IPS to Showcase Renewable Energy Expertise at All Energy 2025 Exhibition

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPS Newcastle, a leading provider of electromechanical services, is proud to announce its participation in the All Energy 2025 exhibition in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday - Tuesday, May 14 -15, 2025. This marks the company's first official appearance since its acquisition by Integrated Power Services (IPS), a strategic move that enabled the North American firm's expansion into the European market.

"We're excited to highlight the vital role IPS Newcastle plays in advancing renewable energy at All Energy 2025," said Chris Robson, Sales Director at IPS Newcastle. "Our electromechanical wind services enhance wind farm performance, reliability, and sustainability. In addition, our hydropower services-covering pumps, generators, electric motors, transformers, and fans-allow us to meet the diverse needs of all energy operators."

As a leader in wind turbine repairs and life extension, IPS Newcastle is uniquely positioned as a comprehensive service provider, offering capabilities across motors, generators, fans, pumps, and even in-house manufactured coils. At All Energy 2025, IPS Newcastle will showcase its extensive expertise within the renewable energy sector, particularly in wind and hydropower. IPS Newcastle invites attendees to visit their booth M53 at All Energy 2025 to learn more about their comprehensive services and how they can help drive the growth and sustainability of renewable energy operations.

All Energy 2025 Event Details:

Location: SEC Glasgow, Scotland

Dates: Monday - Tuesday, May 14 - 15, 2025

Monday - Tuesday, May 14 - 15, 2025 IPS Booth Number: M53

All-Energy is the UK's largest renewable and low-carbon energy exhibition, attracting a record-breaking 11,763 attendees in 2024. The event brings together clean energy suppliers and showcases the latest advancements in cutting-edge technology, driving innovation and collaboration across the sector.

Since its acquisition, IPS Newcastle has continued to expand its services, providing high-quality solutions to the wind and hydropower industries across Europe. The company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, reliable service has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner for life-extension and repair services in renewable energy.

About IPS Newcastle: IPS Newcastle, a division of Integrated Power Services, is a leading provider of electromechanical services specialising in wind turbine repairs, life extension, and renewable energy solutions. Serving clients across Europe, the company's mission is to deliver high-performance, reliable, and sustainable services in wind and hydropower. For more information, please visit www.ips.co/uk.



