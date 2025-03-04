ReferU.AI, a Public Benefit Corporation: Accomplished Former Brazoria County Prosecutor Turned Criminal Defense Attorney David Smith Partners With ReferU.AI

Board-Certified* Criminal Defense Attorney David Smith Embraces Innovative Legal Technology to Expand Access to Quality Legal Representation

Respected criminal defense attorney David Smith of David Smith Law, PLLC , and former Brazoria County Prosecutor and Chief of the Misdemeanor Division, has joined forces with ReferU.AI to deliver more convenient access to effective legal counsel for Houstonians facing serious criminal charges. David Smith recently made headlines in the Associated Press for securing a rare in-trial dismissal for his client, who faced 180 days of confinement, by strategically suppressing unconstitutionally collected evidence and dismantling the prosecution's entire case. Additionally, David Smith's participation in ReferU.AI's exclusive event honoring Houston's Top Criminal Defense Attorneys was featured in Yahoo! Finance and MarketWatch / The Wall Street Journal.

"My experience as a Felony Prosecutor and Chief of the Misdemeanor Division in Brazoria County taught me how prosecutors work cases," says David Smith . "Now, as a Board-Certified Criminal Defense Attorney, I leverage that knowledge to protect my clients' rights. Partnering with ReferU.AI empowers others to find a comprehensive, strategic, experienced advocate at a time in their lives where the stakes are highest."

David Smith is a seasoned trial lawyer-having brought over 100 cases before a jury-including serious offenses such as aggravated sexual assault and murder. Now, as a criminal defense attorney, David Smith's commitment to excellence is evident in his completion of the vigorous Board Certification in Criminal Law (2015) through the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and completion of the NHTSA DWI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Test Course. David is also a member of the DUI Defense Lawyers Association, the National College for DUI Defense, Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association, and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

Praise From ReferU.AI

" ReferU.AI is honored to welcome David Smith to our network of esteemed attorneys," says Joel Geddis, Founder & CEO of ReferU.AI . "His remarkable record as a Felony Prosecutor turned Board Certified Criminal Law Specialist, and his dedication to client success and experience, make David Smith an exceptional partner for our users seeking an exceptional defense."

About ReferU.AI

ReferU.AI was founded in Houston, TX, by serial entrepreneur and tech leader, Joel Geddis. "Our mission is to deliver smarter results, better representation, and the best outcomes," says Joel. The company's groundbreaking approach to client acquisition has been featured in Yahoo! Finance, the Associated Press, MarketWatch / Wall Street Journal, and Morningstar. As a certified Delaware for Public Benefit C-Corporation, ReferU.AI pledges a portion of its profits to support victims of child abuse and neglect.

About David Smith

David Smith is *Board Certified, Criminal Law - Texas Board of Legal Specialization who channeled his experience as a Felony Prosecutor and Chief of the Misdemeanor Division in Brazoria County to provide his clients a thorough and strategic defense. His office is conveniently located at 2019 Washington Ave. #300, Houston, TX 77007 and he can be reached at 713-769-5000.

