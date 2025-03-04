Veteran SaaS marketing executive brings high-growth expertise to accelerate value for the world's leading brands through AI-powered customer experiences

Cross-channel customer experience company Airship today announced Maria Robinson has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Robinson will oversee the strategy and execution of Airship's global marketing and partnership organization, reporting directly to CEO Brett Caine.

Robinson brings over two decades of experience leading marketing and growth strategies across B2C and B2B industries with deep insights into the rapidly changing needs of marketers. Previously she served as CMO at Reltio, where she led initiatives that doubled the company's annual recurring revenue (ARR). Prior to Reltio, Robinson was CMO at Nitro and helped scale and disrupt the document productivity and eSignature category, achieving over 60% ARR growth. Robinson's marketing career includes senior leadership roles at industry leading companies such as Intuit, Citrix, LogMeIn/GoTo, and Imperva.

"We are excited that Maria has joined to help Airship expand our reach and growth," said Brett Caine, CEO of Airship. "Her deep expertise in digital marketing strategies and relentless focus on execution will be tremendous assets to Airship and our customers. As we continue to help the world's leading brands, Maria will focus on mobilizing Airship's entire ecosystem to unlock exceptional cross-channel experiences and value for customers."

"In the era of AI and an always-on digital economy, the old sales and marketing playbooks are no longer effective," said Maria Robinson, CMO, Airship. "Brands need to think differently and engage customers in more relevant ways, and our clients trust us to provide guidance and solve these pressing business issues. Airship makes it easier to scale customer experiences with AI and gain the actionable insights needed to deliver breakthrough performance across all channels and digital touchpoints."

About Airship

Airship is trusted by world's leading brands such as Alaska Airlines, BBC and The Home Depot to drive revenue growth and customer loyalty with exceptional cross-channel customer experiences. Today brands are challenged to deliver seamless, unified customer experiences across a fragmented array of channels and devices- apps, websites, email, SMS, wallets and more.

Airship's no-code, AI-powered platform was designed with non-technical, growth-focused teams in mind, making it easy to create, test and orchestrate hyper-personalized experiences across all channels. With the ability to easily enrich customer data and rapidly launch growth experiments, Airship enables brands to deliver consistent, meaningful interactions that accelerate conversion and foster deeper customer relationships accelerating growth and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.airship.com.

