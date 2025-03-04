SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Audit Success Secrets - The Power of Strategic Planning and Commitment

Date: March 10th, 2025 | 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT
Audit Success Secrets: The Power of Strategic Planning and Commitment
Join SCS Global Services' food safety experts Heena Patel and Jennifer Young as they walk you through the details on strategic planning and commitment so you can confidently steer your organization toward success. They will focus on key areas and how to develop meaningful challenge activities to measure success. Drawing from their decades of experience in auditing and program development, they'll provide invaluable tips to help you take your audit preparation to the next level this year.
Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
