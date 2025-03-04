Scotch Brand Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation and Reliability

3M:

This year marks a significant milestone for 3M's Scotch Brand as it celebrates its 100th anniversary. Since the invention of Scotch Masking Tape in 1925, Scotch Brand has grown and evolved into more than a thousand varieties of adhesive tape and products. These solutions are integral to families, friendships, and entire industries-from shipping, packaging, home, and office to automotive, construction, manufacturing, electronics, and more.

The origins of an iconic invention

In 1925, 3M was known as a sandpaper manufacturer and engineer Richard Drew was delivering samples to automotive repair shops. Drew noticed that workers were having difficulty achieving a clean finish on trending two-tone paint jobs-the paint kept peeling off with the tape when it was removed. Using crepe paper and cabinetmaker glue, he created a different kind of tape, ideal for solving the challenge he saw as well as many other applications-it was marketed as Scotch® masking tape.

Just five years later, Drew iterated on his design and developed transparent Scotch® cellophane tape. This invention was another game-changer, providing a simple yet effective way to seal packages, repair materials and much more.

From novel solution to global brand

Over the decades, Scotch Brand has evolved into a variety of products that have become staples in homes, offices and businesses worldwide. Whether they are supporting repairs or sealing, protecting, insulating, labeling, and holding materials together, Scotch products empower originality, efficiency, and problem-solving. A century after its inception, this resourcefulness continues to guide the brand and inspires future innovations.

Some of the most notable solutions in the Scotch Brand portfolio include:

Scotch® Magic Tape : Launched in 1961, this matte-finish tape became famous for its invisible appearance on paper and now has hundreds of uses.

ScotchBlue PROSharp Painters Tape with Edge-Lock+ Technology : Delivers the professional edge you need to stand out on your next painting or home improvement project.

Scotch® Gift-Wrap Tape : This solution is perfect for a smooth, flawless wrapping and adhering small touches that leave a big impact.

Scotch® Heavy Duty Packaging Tape, just one strip has the ultimate strength to get the job done whether you're preparing for an upcoming move or shipping a package.

Local production, global delivery

Scotch Brand tapes and products are made in facilities around the United States, from Cynthiana, Ky., to Menomonie, Wis., and Hutchinson, Minn.-where every roll of Scotch Magic Tape begins, and 12 million miles of tape are manufactured each year. From these facilities, Scotch Brand products are distributed globally, reaching customers around the world and giving them the tools to tackle their day.

A rich history and bright future

As Scotch Brand celebrates its centennial, it continues to innovate and adapt to the changing needs of consumers. With a legacy built on trust and ingenuity, Scotch Brand is poised to remain a leader in the adhesive products industry for many years to come.

"You wouldn't think tape has such a rich story around its origin … but it does," says Heather Green, Portfolio President, Consumer Business Portfolio at 3M. This year, we get to celebrate that history and look forward to what's next. Innovation is rooted in exploration and discovery, and it is what continues to inspire us to bring new solutions to market every day. Together we will create more, fix more, and do more for the next 100 years!"

