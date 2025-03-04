Innovating for a Greener Tomorrow: DP World Pioneers Sustainable Supply Chains in Latin America

In Latin America, a region characterized by its diverse geography, reliance on natural resources, and pronounced social and economic disparities, the repercussions of climate change are particularly severe.

The area is home to a significant portion of the world's biodiversity, including the Amazon rainforest, the Andes mountains, and numerous other unique ecosystems that face significant risks from climate change-driven deforestation, temperature increase, and changes in rainfall patterns.

These environmental impacts pose a direct threat to the regional economy, which relies heavily on agriculture, fishing, and forestry; sectors that are directly impacted by climate change. This exacerbates existing inequities as the most vulnerable communities bear the brunt of climate-related adversities.

At DP World, we're acutely aware of the environmental footprint our global operations leave behind and are committed to fostering positive economic and social outcomes wherever we operate. In Latin America, this commitment translates into actively pursuing climate adaptation and mitigation strategies to steer trade towards a more sustainable future.

From the mangrove-lined shores of Ecuador to the bustling terminals of Brazil and Chile, DP World is redefining what it means to be a responsible supply chain company in the age of climate change.

Here are four ways DP World is demonstrating its commitment to promoting sustainability and maintaining operational efficiency across the region:

Equipment Electrification: Our efforts to modernize port operations include significant investments in environmentally friendly and electrified equipment. In Brazil, the electrification of 22 RTGs (container cranes) is expected to cut emissions by as much as 60%. The Dominican Republic sees the introduction of green reach stackers, electric trucks, and electric gantry cranes, the latter of which emit 75% less CO2 than their fossil fuel-powered counterparts. Meanwhile, in Chile, the replacement of three MHC cranes with two new STS Super Post Panamax cranes is set to prevent 800 tons of CO2 emissions annually. Advancing Waste Management and Recycling Efforts: DP World Brazil marked a significant milestone in 2022 by becoming the first port terminal to achieve zero waste to landfill, diverting 870 tons of waste. This initiative was recognized with the Atmosphere category award at the GRI Infra Awards in 2022. We also participate in environmental cleanup activities in the surrounding mangroves and beaches. In Chile, we partner with the surrounding communities to enhance waste reduction, boost recycling efforts, and rehabilitate coastal ecosystems, reaffirming our commitment to a sustainable future. Technology Implementation for Sustainable Operations: Technology plays a central role in our operational strategy. At DP World Dominicana, the port has adopted crane and RTG simulators for training sessions, reducing truck emissions. In Ecuador, Freight Matching Systems digitally track inbound and outbound cargo transactions to reduce freight trips. These examples underscore our commitment to leveraging technology for environmental sustainability. Renewable Energy Investments: Embracing renewable energy is a cornerstone of our strategy across Latin America. In Chile, our transition to 100% renewable energy sources for our terminals has resulted in a significant reduction of CO2 emissions-8,604 tons over two years. Brazil follows closely, with 99.47% of its energy derived from renewable sources, highlighting our efforts to minimize the carbon footprint and foster a resilient, eco-friendly supply chain.

DP World views its commitment to sustainability as more than just fulfilling obligations or achieving accolades. We recognize the challenge of climate change as a unique opportunity to redefine global business practices, fostering innovation and leadership for a sustainable future.

As the world grapples with the importance of every ton of CO2, DP World is working to redefine the crucial role that supply chain companies play in combating climate change. By reducing emissions, conserving natural resources, and investing in renewable energy, DP World is setting new benchmarks for sustainability - one cargo container at a time.

