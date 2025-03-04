Two Dell Technologies Forum Events 2024 Achieve Zero Waste Event Certification From SCS Global Services

First events certified globally to the SCS Zero Waste Standard

SCS Global Services (SCS), a pioneer and international leader in third-party sustainability and environmental certifications, announces the first events certified under the SCS Zero Waste Standard - two Dell Technologies Forum Events in India.

Organized by Kestone Global and in consultation with Saahas Zero Waste, these regional events were held in Mumbai and Bangalore and achieved 98.64% and 92.88% diversion, respectively.

The third-party certification from SCS was awarded after completing a comprehensive waste assessment, including an on-site audit during the events to verify successful diversion of waste from landfill through recycling, composting, waste-to-energy, and resale.

"The events were an integrated approach with the teams involved, to juxtapose sustainability with technology," said Sandip Pattanaik, National Head, Experiential Marketing at Kestone Global, organizer of the events. "We wanted to develop a format for the events that was truly forward-thinking and could set a model of sustainability and zero waste for future events to come."

Indu Kannan, Senior Vice President of Kestone Global added, "At Kestone, our mission has always been to elevate experiences and reshape the future of events by seamlessly blending innovation and technology. This milestone event stands as a testament to our ability to push boundaries, delivering India's first-of-its-kind sustainable events and setting a bold new benchmark for responsibility, impact, and the future of our industry."

Waste diversion efforts included recycle and compost receptacles, on-site sorting teams, and efforts to utilize reuseable event equipment.

"When you implement zero waste initiatives, the benefits can be significant - reducing waste generation and recovering valuable resources," said Arun Murugesh, VP Sales & Marketing of Saahas Zero Waste. "We knew that third-party verification of our efforts was essential for the validity of the claims and their impacts."

"These events met the requirements of the SCS Zero Waste Standard. We congratulate Dell Technologies, Kestone Global, and Saahas Zero Waste on the successful achievement of certification for their events," added Inna Kitaychik, Director, Textile Exchange and Zero Waste at SCS Global Services. "These events prove that it is possible for industry leaders to host a world class event that not only takes into consideration the waste footprint, but also proactively addresses the problem by identifying partners and putting processes into place to ensure waste diversion from landfills."

The SCS Zero Waste Certification program aims to recognize events, projects, and facilities that demonstrate waste diversion and reduction achievements. For more information on the Zero Waste Standard and to see the certificates for these events, visit https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/zero-waste-certification.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, recently celebrating its 40th year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to creating a positive impact on society and the environment. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

Media Contact: Nikki Senseman, nsenseman@scsglobalservices.com

About Saahas Zero Waste

Saahas Zero Waste (SZW), headquartered in Bangalore, India, is an Integrated Management Systems Certified social enterprise offering comprehensive waste management services aligned with resource recovery, circular economy principles, ESG frameworks, and waste management regulations. Certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 standards by TÜV SÜD, SZW has been driving sustainable waste solutions pan-India since its incorporation in 2013.

With three key business verticals - Zero Waste Programme offering on-site solutions for bulk waste generators such as tech parks, corporate offices, industrial townships, and educational institutions; Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) initiatives for reverse logistics; and the Circle-Up brand for recycled products - SZW transforms waste into value while helping clients achieve zero waste status. Managing over 100 metric tonnes of waste daily across India, SZW leverages over a decade of expertise to lead the transition toward a circular economy. For more information, visit https://saahaszerowaste.com/.

About Kestone Global

Kestone Global is a pioneering leader in integrated marketing and event solutions, delivering innovative and immersive experiences for brands worldwide. With over two decades of expertise, Kestone specializes in experiential marketing, virtual and hybrid events, digital marketing, and cutting-edge learning solutions. Operating at the intersection of creativity and technology, Kestone is committed to driving meaningful engagement and measurable impact for its clients across diverse industries. Headquartered in India with a global presence, Kestone is your trusted partner in crafting transformative brand experiences. For more information, visit www.kestoneglobal.com.

