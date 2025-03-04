Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Storyay, an innovative children's storytelling service, is launching a new initiative for National Reading Month, offering personalized, serialized story deliveries by mail. This initiative is designed to encourage reading engagement among young learners by combining personalization with the excitement of serialized storytelling.





Storyay delivers Serialized and Personalized stories in the mail that children want to read this National Reading Month.

Research shows that children who regularly engage in reading develop stronger literacy skills and academic performance. By introducing an interactive reading experience, Storyay aims to help children develop lasting reading habits in a screen-free format.





A reader holds a mystery-themed letter while engaging with a Storyay Gift Box.

Why Storyay Stands Out

1. Personalization

Each Storyay story is customized based on the child's name, interests, and preferences, creating a tailored reading experience. A study published in the Journal of Educational Psychology (2020) found that personalized content can increase reading comprehension by up to 40% and significantly boost engagement.

2. Serialization

Storyay's stories are delivered in serialized installments, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement. This approach mirrors the success of serialized storytelling in building dedicated readers. According to a Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report (2023), 85% of children say they love book series because they enjoy following characters over time, and 74% feel excited to read the next installment.

3. Tangible Keepsakes

Unlike digital stories, Storyay arrives as physical letters in the mail, offering a sensory experience that enhances memory and emotional connection. A study by the American Academy of Pediatrics (2019) found that children who read print books demonstrate better comprehension and retention than those who read digitally.

4. Encouraging Lifelong Learning

Storyay helps children develop a positive relationship with literature that extends far beyond childhood by making reading fun and interactive. According to the International Literacy Association (2022), children who read for pleasure are more likely to succeed academically and develop stronger critical thinking and empathy skills.

The Broader Impact of Reading

Happiness - A study by the University of Liverpool (2021) found that children who read regularly are more likely to report higher happiness and life satisfaction levels.

- A study by the found that children who read regularly are more likely to report higher happiness and life satisfaction levels. Academic Success - Research from the OECD (2022) shows that students who read for pleasure score significantly higher on standardized math, science, and reading tests than their non-reading peers.

- Research from the shows that students who read for pleasure score significantly higher on standardized math, science, and reading tests than their non-reading peers. Empathy and Social Skills - A study published in Science (2023) revealed that children who read stories, especially those with personalized or relatable characters, develop stronger empathy and social skills.

Join the Celebration

This National Reading Month, Storyay invites families, educators, and media to explore how personalized, serialized stories can transform the way children read. To learn more about Storyay's latest reading initiatives, visit https://hi.switchy.io/Storyay.





Lucy from Ontario, aged 10 receiving her Storyay.

About Storyay

Storyay is a passion-driven project founded by a team of storytellers, illustrators, and creatives who believe every child deserves to see themselves in a story. By combining personalization, engaging activities, and the excitement of receiving letters, Storyay is making reading fun again-one mailbox at a time. https://www.mystoryay.com





