Huawei: AI Unites All, a New Plan for Digital Inclusion in an Intelligent World

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Unicom and Huawei co-hosted an innovation summit themed 5G-A Empowering, AI Transforming, Digital Living. At the summit, China Unicom unveiled its "AI Unites All" Plan to a global audience, sparking widespread interest.

Jian Qin, General Manager of China Unicom Group, said, "China Unicom remains committed to technological innovation as our guiding principle, actively embracing the Al revolution, and contributing 'Unicom Intelligence' and 'Unicom Solutions' to global smart transformation."

Yang Chaobin, Director and CEO of the ICT Business Group, Huawei, also expressed, "We look forward to working with China Unicom to support their 'AI Unites All' strategy. We will do this by facilitating a wide range of intelligent user applications with the latest AI technologies. This will allow China Unicom to create new AI service portals with a global impact and make intelligence more inclusive for all."

The "AI Unites All" Plan released by China Unicom will create unprecedented intelligent experience to users. Based on the AI service platform, China Unicom has developed an AI Agent called Tone, which serves as a digital twin for users. It can accurately understand user intent and integrate multiple applications to seamlessly cater to individual and home user needs. This platform also supports efficient aggregation with third-party models and applications like DeepSeek, building flexible business models.

Furthermore, China Unicom's cloud phone, as a new AItoX portal, is an important measure for inclusive AI computing power. The cloud phone employs the AI Agent Tone to provide users with a cloud-based digital life, including when it comes to privacy, security, entertainment, and office tools. During the Asian Winter Games in Harbin last month, China Unicom launched personalized, cloud-based AI phones with personal AI assistants to deliver new intelligent experience for users.

It was mentioned at the summit that Huawei will closely cooperate with China Unicom to develop an AI service platform, called C&H converged agent. This aims to utilize AI agents to comprehensively upgrade the home cloud, accelerate the incubation of innovative AI services, and achieve full convergence of AI across individual and home scenarios. This platform realizes unification in four ways: First, a unified architecture helps aggregate and distribute capabilities to efficiently provide AI services across the entire network; second, unified experience supports converged AI services across devices and applications; third, AI-network unification combines AI services with carrier networks to enhance service experience; and fourth, data unification helps integrate the data of home scenarios. Furthermore, intelligent data algorithms will be employed to customize high-quality services for individual and home users.

China Unicom's release of the "AI Unites All" Plan signifies its in-depth layout and innovative practices in the AI field for digital inclusion in an intelligent world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-unites-all-a-new-plan-for-digital-inclusion-in-an-intelligent-world-302391706.html