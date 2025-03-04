eDreams ODIGEO, the world's leading travel subscription company, today announced that its US travel brand eDreams.net has earned the coveted accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), achieving the highest possible rating of A+. This milestone makes eDreams ODIGEO the first major European travel technology company to achieve this distinguished recognition in the USA.

The BBB Accreditation, a hallmark of trust in the US market, represents an organization's dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency and service. By meeting the BBB's rigorous criteria and earning an A+ rating, eDreams.net reinforces its position as a trusted and customer-focused travel provider.

According to BBB research, 7 in 10 consumers are more likely to engage with businesses that hold BBB Accreditation, underscoring the value of this recognition for eDreams.net's expanding customer base in the USA.

At the core of the company's unique offering to American consumers is eDreams Prime, the first-ever travel subscription platform. Providing personalized travel plans, exclusive flexibility features, savings, and access to over 700 airlines and millions of accommodation options worldwide on a single platform, eDreams Prime combines exceptional value with 24/7 premium customer support.

By leveraging its innovative subscription-based model and prioritising customer satisfaction, eDreams ODIGEO continues to redefine the travel experience. The BBB accreditation reinforces its position as the go-to platform for US travellers seeking personalization, choice, cost-effectiveness and convenience.

Dana Dunne, CEO at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "We are honored to be recognised with BBB Accreditation and an A+ rating. This milestone underscores our mission to harness technology to deliver trusted, seamless, and customer-centric travel experiences. It reinforces our leadership as pioneers of subscription-based travel services in the US market, and we look forward to continuing to delight our eDreams Prime subscribers and broader customer base in the USA."

Rod Davis, CEO at Better Business Bureau, said: "The US market requires dedication and a deep understanding of customer expectations. eDreams ODIGEO's accreditation is a testament to what businesses can achieve when they uphold the BBB's high standards of trust and integrity. Our goal is to help every business improve, and we will continue working alongside eDreams to foster trust and confidence in this vital industry."

About eDreams.net

eDreams is one of the world's leading online agencies; a true disruptor in the online travel booking sector since its foundation in 1999 in Silicon Valley. The business puts cutting-edge technology solutions to work on behalf of travellers worldwide. It offers the widest choice of flights from nearly 700 airlines as well as the greatest variety of hotels, flight dynamic hotel packages, car rentals and travel insurance products. Founder of eDreams Prime, the very first subscription programme ever created in travel, eDreams is revolutionising the way people search for, book and enjoy travel. eDreams is part of the eDreams ODIGEO Group, one of the world's largest online travel companies serving 21 million customers globally.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo it serves more than 21 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business launched Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped over 6.5 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

About Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering marketplace trust. Companies accredited by the BBB are recognised for adhering to ethical business practices, promoting transparency, and consistently delivering excellent customer service.

