The Harris Poll: The Rise of the American Expat Dream: Increasing Interest in Moving Abroad and Dual Citizenship

A new Harris Poll survey of over 6,300 Americans across three waves reveals a growing interest in moving abroad as economic challenges, rising costs, and shifting priorities reshape the American Dream. Four in ten Americans (42%) have considered or plan to relocate outside the U.S., believing it could improve their quality of life and financial stability. Interest is particularly strong among younger generations: 63% of Gen Z and 52% of Millennials have considered moving abroad, with nearly one in five in both groups seriously contemplating it. By comparison, 35% of Gen X and 26% of Boomers have considered relocating, with lower levels of serious consideration

The American Dream Has Evolved to the Expat Dream

For many Americans, the traditional markers of success-homeownership, financial stability, and upward mobility-feel increasingly out of reach. According to the survey, 68% of Americans feel like they are merely surviving instead of thriving, with this sentiment especially prevalent among Millennials, renters, and lower-income households. Additionally, 68% believe homeownership is no longer attainable for most American citizens, signaling a shift in long-held economic aspirations.

"The American Dream is evolving into the Expat Dream," says Libby Rodney, Chief Strategy Officer at The Harris Poll. "As social media fills with stories of Americans building high-quality lives abroad, more people are getting curious. They're not just imagining greener pastures - they're actively exploring new countries, researching locations, and planning strategic relocations. These Americans are prioritizing quality of life and safety, looking beyond U.S. borders to find it."

Financial Strain and Social Concerns Fuel Relocation Concerns

The top reasons Americans are exploring life outside the U.S. include lower living expenses (49%), dissatisfaction with the current political leadership (48%, up +6% since November 2024), and a desire for a higher quality of life (43%). The interest in moving abroad is fueled by concerns over affordability, healthcare, and economic uncertainty. Notably, minority groups increasingly fear their rights may be at risk in the U.S., further motivating relocation.

67% of LGBTQIA+ Americans believe their rights are becoming more compromised in the U.S., with higher concerns among Gen Z (78%) and Black Americans (75%).

58% of American Women fear growing restrictions, particularly among Black (77%) and Millennial (64%) women.

57% of BIPOC Americans feel their rights are under threat, with concerns spanning across racial demographics (65% Black, 62% Millennials).

These concerns highlight how social and political instability are accelerating interest in international relocation.

A Tale of Two Americas: Political Divide Drives Exodus Plans

The survey reveals stark political differences driving Americans' interest in leaving the country. Among Democrats, 49% cite dissatisfaction with the current political leadership as a major reason for considering relocation, while 37% of Republicans are motivated by concerns over shifting social policies and economic regulations. Independents, meanwhile, are more likely to point to financial strain and declining quality of life as primary factors influencing their decisions.

"Following the election, Americans across the political spectrum are reevaluating their future in the U.S.," says Rodney. "Whether driven by concerns over personal rights or the search for financial opportunity, many are considering options beyond our borders."

Top Expat Destinations

Among those considering relocation, English first countries remain top choice such as; Canada, U.K., Australia, followed by the Instagram worthy lifestyles in France, Italy and Japan. Regions like Western Europe and Oceania are also gaining traction as desirable options for Americans seeking stability and economic opportunity.

Here are the top 10 countries that Americans would most consider moving to:

Canada United Kingdom Australia France Italy Japan Mexico Spain Germany New Zealand

The New Safety Net: Second Passports and Global Options

Dual citizenship is also becoming an aspirational goal, particularly for Millennials and Gen Z. Two-thirds of these generations (66%) express interest in obtaining dual nationality, primarily for expanded travel freedom, economic benefits, and cultural connections. The ability to work and retire abroad, along with better access to public services, are key factors driving this trend.

"In an era of global uncertainty, securing a second passport is seen as a smart strategy for future-proofing financial and lifestyle decisions," Rodney adds.

About the Survey

This survey was conducted online within the U.S. by The Harris Poll across three waves:

Wave 1: August 15-17, 2024, among a nationally representative sample of 2,121 U.S. adults, including 347 Gen Z, 630 Millennials, 506 Gen X, and 638 Boomers. Wave 2: November 7-9, 2024, among a nationally representative sample of 2,106 U.S. adults, including 327 Gen Z, 579 Millennials, 612 Gen X, and 588 Boomers. Wave 3: February 13-15, 2025, among a nationally representative sample of 2,131 U.S. adults, including 304 Gen Z, 576 Millennials, 665 Gen X, and 586 Boomers.

You can see the full findings here: https://theharrispoll.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Americans-Expats-Feb-2025.pdf

