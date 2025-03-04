World's Largest Psychedelics Church Launches 'Church of Ambrosia Podcast' to Explore Psychedelics, Spiritual Growth, and Self-Discovery

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2025 / The Church of Ambrosia, the world's largest psychedelic church with over 120,000 members, proudly announces the launch of the Church of Ambrosia Podcast-a transformative new series exploring psychedelics, spirituality, and the nature of the soul.
This revolutionary podcast, hosted by Pastor Dave Hodges, delves deeply into the science, history, and sacred traditions of entheogenic plants, featuring renowned spiritual leaders, researchers, and advocates at the forefront of the psychedelic movement.
Unveiling the Truth: Psychedelics, Consciousness, and the Soul
"The Church of Ambrosia Podcast is not just another conversation about psychedelics-it's an exploration of why we are here, what our soul truly is, and how we can access deeper truths beyond this world," said Pastor Dave Hodges, who founded the Church of Ambrosia in 2019.
The inaugural episode features Baba Moudou Baqui, a globally respected spiritual leader and key organizer behind Detroit's entheogen decriminalization movement. With over 25 years of experience studying sacred plant medicine in Africa, Baba Moudou shares profound insights into the spiritual, healing, and cultural significance of entheogens, including his journey in opening his own psychedelic church, Per An (House of Life), in Detroit.
Podcast Highlights
Sacred Plant Medicine & Consciousness - Exploring the history, science, and spiritual applications of DMT, psilocybin, and cannabis as tools for enlightenment.
Personal Transformations & Healing - Firsthand testimonials from individuals who have overcome trauma, addiction, and existential crises through deep psychedelic work.
Religion & Spiritual Growth - Insights from church leaders, mystics, and scholars on how psychedelics can deepen our connection to the divine and expand our understanding of the soul.
Expert Guests & Visionaries - Engaging with leaders in psychedelics, mental health, and public policy, including scientists, spiritual teachers, and activists shaping the future of entheogenic medicine.
"Psychedelics have been used for millennia as a way to connect with the divine, heal from trauma, and access higher states of consciousness," said Pastor Hodges. "This podcast exists to honor these sacred traditions, demystify the science, and share real stories of transformation that have been hidden for too long."
A Movement Beyond the Podcast: Spirituality & Beyond 5 Conference
The Church of Ambrosia Podcast launches just ahead of the 5th Annual Spirituality & Beyond Conference, a historic two-day gathering, April 19-20, 2025, at the Henry Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, in collaboration with the Oakland Psychedelic Conference.
This year's event holds historic significance, aligning with Bicycle Day (4-19), and Easter Sunday (4-20)-three deeply symbolic occasions that converge in a rare alignment of psychedelic history, spiritual awakening, and ancient traditions.
About the Church of Ambrosia
Founded in Oakland, California, the Church of Ambrosia is a nondenominational, interfaith religious organization dedicated to helping members explore their spirituality through entheogenic sacraments such as magic mushrooms, DMT, and cannabis. The church provides a sacred space for deep psychedelic work, helping members uncover the answers to life's most profound questions: Who am I? Why am I here? What is my soul's purpose?
Join the Movement & Tune In
The Church of Ambrosia Podcast is now streaming on all major platforms.
For more information about the podcast and the Church's mission, visit www.ambrosia.church.
IG: https://www.instagram.com/churchofambrosia
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/churchofambrosia.bsky.social
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563833445406
Twitter/X: https://x.com/AmbrosiaChurch/status/1869416635897090147
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@churchofambrosia
Press Inquiries:
Loretta Kalb
(916) 835-4043
Loretta_Kalb@prxdigital.com
SOURCE: Church of Ambrosia
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire