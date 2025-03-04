Hampshire, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Midwest Companies, a family-owned sustainable waste management and construction services company with multiple subsidiaries, announces Patriot Sales & Rental as the latest addition to its portfolio of brands. The business is the sole provider of N&N galvanized trailers in Illinois and a certified N&N dealer. Patriot Sales & Rental offers a wide range of trailer types, including dump, low bed equipment, utility, and gooseneck deck-over trailers. It also provides sustainable tire disposal and recycling services.

"Midwest Companies has provided truck and trailer repair for more than thirty years, and adding a trailer rental and sales business is a natural extension of our existing operations," says Steve Berglund, CEO and Founder of both Midwest Companies and Patriot Sales & Rental. "I saw customers investing in trailers that didn't get the job done or didn't last, and I wanted to give them a local option for top-of-the-line equipment they could rely on for decades."

Berglund is a serial entrepreneur who builds new enterprises by recognizing the needs of his existing customers and then adding new solutions to meet those needs. The Midwest Companies family of brands supports businesses in waste management, heavy hauling, construction, demolition, railroads, landfill operations, and other industrial services. Under Berglund's leadership, its additional subsidiaries include Midwest Material Management, a recycling facility for construction and demolition debris that also provides roll-off dumpsters; TiEnergy, a railroad tie disposal and recycling business; and TIEROC, an aggregate substitute made from TiEnergy's recycled railroad ties and waste wood.

Berglund was named a Notable Leader in Sustainability by Crain's Chicago Business for his pioneering work in sustainable recycling and his ability to create new products from hard-to-dispose materials. His focus on sustainability extends to Patriot Sales & Rental with its N&N galvanized trailers and tire recycling. Galvanizing is considered a more environmentally friendly coating option than other methods and provides trailers with a longer life span.

"We know that galvanized trailers are an investment, but it's an investment that pays off in the form of rust resistance, durability, lower maintenance costs, and more years of use," says Berglund. "We want the best options for our customers, and appreciate the positive response to the launch of Patriot Sales & Rental."

Patriot Sales & Rental offers N&N galvanized trailers built for durability and heavy-duty performance.

About Midwest Companies

Midwest Companies, established in 1988, specializes in sustainable waste management solutions for construction, demolition, and Class One railroad industries across Illinois and the United States. Their comprehensive services include industrial waste removal, multi-material recycling, railroad tie remediation, heavy hauling, and on-site wood waste disposal. Committed to environmental stewardship, Midwest Companies transforms recycled construction and demolition waste into new products and local resources, significantly reducing landfill usage. Their suite of services encompasses dumpster rentals, waste transportation, truck and trailer repair, and the production of TIEROC, an engineered aggregate substitute made entirely from recycled materials. For more information or to request a quote, visit their website at https://www.mwcompanies.com/ or contact them at (847) 426-6354.

About Patriot Sales & Rental

Patriot Sales and Rental is Illinois' exclusive provider of N&N galvanized trailers, offering a range of heavy-duty equipment designed to withstand the harsh Midwest winters. Their inventory includes dump trailers, equipment trailers, utility trailers, and BP & GN deck over trailers, all constructed with high-grade, galvanized materials to prevent rust and ensure longevity. Each trailer comes with a one-year limited warranty, and customers have the option to customize their equipment with various features to meet specific needs. Patriot Sales and Rental partners with top-quality manufacturers to deliver dependable products built for the toughest construction, demolition, and material hauling jobs. For more information or to request a quote, visit their website at https://patriotsalesandrental.com/ or contact them at (847) 426-6354.

About TiEnergy

TiEnergy, LLC is an Illinois-based, family-owned company with a primary business of sustainable railroad tie removal, recycling and repurposing. Through innovative solutions such as TIEROC, an aggregate substitute made from recycled wood ties and out-of-service wood products, and patented technology that removes railroad tie plates, TiEnergy has created a new, environmentally responsible market for post-consumer waste. The company is a subsidiary of Midwest Companies, a sustainable waste management company that collects and recycles material waste for the construction, demolition, and railroad industries. For more information, visit https://www.tienergy-usa.com.

About TIEROC

TIEROC is an engineered construction aggregate substitute predominantly composed of shredded railroad ties and post-consumer wood waste. Designed to establish a permeable and consistent road base, TIEROC enhances landfill operations by improving maneuverability and reducing the risk of vehicles becoming stuck, even in adverse conditions. This cost-effective alternative daily cover (ADC) offers significant savings compared to traditional rock or stone, with customers reporting over 50% cost reductions. Beyond its immediate operational benefits, TIEROC contributes to environmental sustainability by repurposing waste materials and supporting a circular economy. As the material decomposes, it aids in long-term, consistent gas production within landfills. For more information or to discuss volume pricing, visit https://www.tieroc-usa.com/ or contact us at (847) 426-6354.

