New brand brings together the combined strengths of industry leaders Körber Supply Chain Software and MercuryGate to create unmatched value for customers

Körber Supply Chain Software, a joint venture between Körber AG and KKR and a leader in adaptable supply chain execution, today introduced its new company brand, Infios, underscoring its commitment to meet customers where they are to create the future they need.

The name Infios draws inspiration from the concept of infinity, representing the vast, interconnected global marketplace and the limitless opportunities to help businesses create their future. Infios is built on the belief that supply chains should be agile, intelligent, and constantly evolving to meet the demands of a changing world. By leveraging advanced technologies, data-driven insights, and a deep understanding of customer needs, Infios delivers innovative solutions that drive efficiency, lower costs, and empower businesses to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

"Supply chains are the backbone of modern business and global progress. And when they work better-simpler, faster, smarter-businesses thrive, people benefit, and communities become stronger. We believe that the future is better when supply chains work better," said Ed Auriemma, CEO of Infios. "Our goal at Infios is to work alongside our customers to provide solutions that meet today's challenges while thinking ahead to solve tomorrow's problems."

Infios integrates order management, warehousing and fulfillment and transportation management into a comprehensive suite of solutions, equipping businesses with the tools they need to navigate today's complex supply chain landscape. Infios is dedicated to its customers, evolving with them to provide scalable, adaptable solutions that meet their changing needs. This flexibility enables customers to optimize every aspect of their operations with versatile, scalable, and future-ready capabilities. With a thoughtful approach to innovation, the company integrates data, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights to help businesses stay ahead, anticipating challenges and opportunities before they arise.

Customers of Infios will continue to have full access to Körber's comprehensive range of turnkey solutions and supply chain technology, especially end-to-end integration, automation and logistics systems as well as software consulting. The close partnership between Körber and Infios remains unchanged.

About Infios

Infios is a global leader in supply chain execution, relentlessly making supply chains better every single day. With a portfolio of adaptable solutions, we empower businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, optimize efficiency, and drive measurable impact. Infios serves more than 5,000 customers across 70 countries, delivering adaptable and innovative technologies that evolve with changing business needs. Our deep expertise and commitment to purposeful innovation help businesses turn supply chains into a competitive advantage, building resilience and shaping a more sustainable future. Infios is a joint venture of international technology provider Körber and global investment firm KKR.

Learn more at www.infios.com.

About Körber

We are Körber an international technology group with around 13,000 employees at over 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers. In doing so, we are increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group.

