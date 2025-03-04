Global investigations firm Nardello Co. is pleased to announce the launch of its Financial Investigations Forensic Accounting practice with the arrival of a team of seasoned forensic accountants in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

The establishment of the Financial Investigations Forensic Accounting practice, headed by Nardello Co. partner and Chief Legal Officer Warren Feldman complements and enhances the firm's established work on complex financial investigations, including its recent roles in the FTX and Purdue Pharma bankruptcies.

The firm welcomes managing directors Jean Chow-Callamin Los Angeles, Paul Nashin London and Alberto Orozco in New York. Combined with financial and forensic investigators Peter Tutton and Ken Newlands in London and John Auerbach in New York, the new group, along with Nardello's industry-leading team of former federal prosecutors, international lawyers, law enforcement and intelligence operatives, and digital investigators, will provide a full suite of services for complex financial investigations and risk assessments, including: independent monitorships; pre and post-M&A financial risk due diligence; anti-bribery and corruption; asset tracing; and fraud matters.

"Our decision to offer top tier forensic investigations and accounting services alongside our existing practices stems from our clients' requests and will enable us to meet their growing multidisciplinary needs," said Dan Nardello Nardello Co. Executive Chairman.

Feldman, the head of the practice, added, "Financial issues are central to nearly every substantial legal dispute, in addition to high-stakes business situations such as bankruptcy and restructuring proceedings. The new team is ideally suited to meet clients' rising financial investigations needs by providing them with a one stop shop for support."

BIOS

Chow-Callam, a veteran Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), specializes in forensic accounting consulting services as well as financial statement-related matters and due diligence exercises involving auditing, compliance, and internal controls. She has been engaged by audit committees and companies under investigation for GAAP or SEC reporting violations and has testified on behalf of the SEC and before the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission and NAI (Netherlands Arbitration Institute). Her experience includes working at Big Four accounting firms and leading corporate investigations and advisory firms, and as a Controller, CFO and Chief Compliance Officer. She is also fluent in Mandarin.

Nash, a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant with more than two decades of experience investigating financial fraud and corruption, advises corporations, law firms, international financial institutions, and global development agencies on sensitive matters, with a focus on matters relating to bribery and corruption. After beginning his career investigating matters in the UK and the Middle East with the British military services, he worked for the UK Government as a financial investigator, co-managing the formation of an anti-money laundering unit to investigate tax evasion cases. Nash arrives from a global professional services firm and previously worked for two Big Four accounting firms.

Orozco, a recognized expert in forensic accounting, compliance, and business operations, joins from a Big Four accounting firm where he advised clients on strategies to navigate complex cross-border regulatory inquiries and develop governance, transparency, and integrity programs. His international work spans financial fraud, anti-bribery, asset misappropriation, and procurement/vendor fraud investigations, as well as due diligence and compliance reviews, in over 20 countries. He has particular expertise in Latin America business practices and is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.

"Nardello Co. has long been at the forefront of some of the world's most significant financial investigations tied to litigation, and this new practice fits perfectly with the firm's current offerings, enabling us to provide clients something unique and long overdue: financial investigations and forensic accounting expertise rooted in complex investigations expertise," Chow-Callum said.

Nash added, "The firm's sophisticated multidisciplinary and independent approach is a global gold standard, and we are eager to help clients navigate the evolving regulatory and compliance climate."

About Nardello Co.

Ranked as the pre-eminent US investigative firm by Chambers Partners and named by Global Investigations Review as the 2024 Investigations Consultancy of the Year, Nardello Co's experienced professionals around the globe handle a broad range of issues including civil and white collar criminal litigation and arbitration support, due diligence, anti-corruption fraud investigations, asset tracing, activist defense, political risk and strategic intelligence, digital investigations and cyber defense, monitorships and independent investigations, and compliance consulting.

