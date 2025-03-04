iFLYTEK Unveils Spark WallEX at MWC 25, Leading the New Trend of Smart Spaces in the Middle East

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 25, iFLYTEK unveiled its revolutionary Spark WallEX smart space solution, capturing global attention, particularly from the Middle East. This AI-powered intelligent space management system enables smart control of lighting, security, temperature, and more through voice, touch, and app-based controls, offering unmatched convenience and efficiency. Located in the AI+ Zone under the theme "AI CONNECTING IDEAS," iFLYTEK's booth attracted numerous multinational companies, real estate developers, and business representatives from across the Middle East.

What makes Spark WallEX stand out is its seamless integration of diverse technologies into one central control platform, making it ideal for residential, commercial, and other settings. For the fast-growing real estate and hospitality sectors in the Middle East, this system not only enhances customer experience but also improves energy efficiency and reduces operational costs. Whether in luxury hotels, office buildings, or upscale residences, Spark WallEX creates a smart, personalized environment that caters to the diverse needs of various spaces.

In recent years, the Middle East has made significant investments in smart cities and smart buildings, especially in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where governments are pushing for digital transformation. The launch of Spark WallEX comes at an opportune moment, offering a high-tech yet practical solution for the region's hospitality, real estate, and corporate sectors. Its voice control function not only streamlines operations but also enhances security and interactivity. In hotels, Spark WallEX can activate a "Welcome Mode," adjusting lighting, temperature, and music to create a welcoming atmosphere for guests. In homes, its security features provide all-day protection for users.

Additionally, Spark WallEX's offline functionality is a game-changer, especially in parts of the Middle East where network infrastructure may be underdeveloped. Whether in busy commercial districts or remote resort hotels, the system runs reliably, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of smart technology no matter where they are.

As demand for smart solutions grows in the Middle East, Spark WallEX is at the forefront of this transformation. With its seamless integration, comprehensive functionality, and offline capability, it is an ideal solution for the region's ongoing smart transformation. Whether managing a skyscraper or running a luxury hotel, Spark WallEX ensures that spaces remain efficient, smart, and user-friendly.

As iFLYTEK continues to expand its presence in the region, Spark WallEX is set to support developers, businesses, and homeowners in creating smarter, interconnected spaces. These spaces not only streamline daily operations and energy management but also contribute to the region's vision of building smarter, more sustainable cities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633358/image_5028817_52802793.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iflytek-unveils-spark-wallex-at-mwc-25-leading-the-new-trend-of-smart-spaces-in-the-middle-east-302391735.html