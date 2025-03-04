Woodlawn Central: $895M Development Project to Break Ground in Chicago's South Side

Woodlawn Central Moves Forward with New Joint Venture: Phase One to Break Ground with Community-Centric Vision

Woodlawn Central, a visionary $895 million mixed-use development at 63rd and Dorchester, is moving forward with a newly announced joint venture for Phase One. Phillip Beckham III and Juan Saldana of P3 Markets have joined the project as development partners, while Bowa Construction, led by Nosa Ehimwenman, has been named construction manager and community partner.

63rd St Metra Station Left to Right - Nora Ehimwenman (Bowa Constriction), J.Byron Brazier (Woodlawn Central), Phillip Beckham III (P3 Markets) Phase One of Woodlawn Central will include:

A state-of-the-art hotel

The restoration and repurposing of the historic Metra Head House

140 units of mixed-income premier residential housing

This joint venture represents a pivotal milestone in bringing the vision for Woodlawn Central to life-a community-first development designed to foster economic opportunity, protect cultural heritage, and promote sustainable growth in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

A Commitment to Community-Led Development

Byron Brazier, Lead Developer of Woodlawn Central, emphasized the importance of aligning with partners who share the project's mission:

"After extensive meetings and proposals, it was clear that P3 Markets and Bowa Construction embody the values of shared vision and respect for community development," said Brazier. "Phil, Juan, and Nosa bring the expertise, commitment, and collaborative spirit necessary to make this transformative vision a reality."

Self-Development Model Prioritizing Equity

Unlike traditional developments, Woodlawn Central is being self-developed by ACOG Ventures, the LLC entity of the Apostolic Church of God (ACOG), to ensure that the community remains at the heart of the project.

Dr. Byron T. Brazier, Senior Pastor of ACOG, reinforced this commitment:

"After many disappointing conversations with traditional investors and developers, we are more determined than ever to ensure that this project serves the long-term stability of both the church and the community," said Dr. Brazier. "We refuse to support displacement in any form and remain steadfast in our mission to empower the residents of Woodlawn."

Since its announcement in 2021, Woodlawn Central has stood as a model for equitable development in the Black community-proving that large-scale urban projects can be community-led while prioritizing transparency, collaboration, and cultural preservation.

Close Up - Left to Right - J.Byron Brazier (Woodlawn Central), Phillip Beckham III (P3 Markets), Nora Ehimwenman (Bowa Constriction) About the Partners

Byron Brazier - Lead Developer of Woodlawn Central, ensuring that the project aligns with long-term community interests.

P3 Markets - A mission-driven development firm, co-founded by Phillip Beckham III and Juan Saldana, specializing in projects that promote equitable economic growth.

Bowa Construction - A premier general contractor and construction manager based in Chicago. Known for achieving industry "firsts" on major projects like The Row, a 43-story high-rise in Fulton Market, Bowa continues to set new standards for excellence and innovation in construction.

What's Next for Woodlawn Central?

Phase One of Woodlawn Central is set to break ground later this year, laying the foundation for a thriving hub of mixed-use living, commerce, and community engagement at 63rd and Dorchester.

For more information, visit woodlawncentral.com or info@socialcircleinc.com

Media Contact:

Name: Jacinta Gandy,

Email: jacinta@socialcircleinc.com

