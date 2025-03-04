Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - The St. Patrick's Parade Society of Toronto is pleased to announce Caroline Mulroney as this year's Honourary Grand Marshal. The Parade will kick off at noon on Sunday, March 16th at the corner of Bloor & St. George. Mulroney and other dignitaries will lead thousands of participants through downtown Toronto before crossing the finish line at Yonge & Dundas.





Caroline Mulroney headshot - 2025 Grand Marshal of Toronto's St. Patrick's Parade

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8683/243252_caroline_mulroney_headshot_-_2025_grand_marshal_-_st__patricks_parade_of_toronto.jpg

Caroline was first elected as the Member of Provincial Parliament for York-Simcoe in 2018. The Harvard University graduate is a member of the Progressive Conservative Party and currently serves as the President of the Treasury Board of Ontario and Minister of Francophone Affairs. Before entering politics, Caroline had a successful private sector career in business and law. She also ran a charity benefiting homeless and at-risk women.

Caroline is the eldest child of Brian and Mila Mulroney. Her father often spoke of his Irish heritage during his time in office as the 18th Prime Minister of Canada. The PM hosted American President Ronald Reagan at The Shamrock Summit in 1985 where both leaders celebrated their Irish ancestry. Brian was an active member of Montreal's Irish community and served as the Grand Marshal of that city's St. Patrick's Parade in 1980.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHPwoSEDeuo

The St. Patrick's Parade is the biggest celebration of Irish culture in Toronto and among the largest in the world. Canadians of Irish heritage and Irish immigrants are well represented alongside thousands more who enthusiastically become 'Irish for the day'.

The Parade takes place during March Break which makes it an ideal time for both tourists and Torontonians to enjoy the festivities. Spectators pack sidewalks to enjoy floats, marching bands and street performers. It is free to attend and offers an entertaining mix of Celtic culture that isn't available anywhere else.

Being inclusive and helping those in need are part of the Parade's core values. Toronto's diversity is on full display with dozens of groups marching in support of their connections to Ireland and Canada. The Toronto Professional Firefighters Association will once again be collecting cash and canned goods on the Parade route in support of the Daily Bread Food Bank.

Parade Weekend will feature a series of ancillary events in various locations around the city. Traditional music and dance will be showcased along with contemporary Irish performers like Hermitage Green and Mundy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243252

SOURCE: St Patrick's Parade Society of Toronto