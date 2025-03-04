D. Boral Capital Acted as Joint Bookrunner to LZ Technology Holdings Limited in Connection with its $7.2 Million Initial Public Offering

On Feb. 28, 2025, LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH) ("LZ Technology" or the "Company"), an information technology and advertising company, announced the successful closing of its initial public offering of 1,800,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.000025 per share (the "Class B Ordinary Shares"), at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. The offering generated total gross proceeds of approximately $7.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Company's Class B Ordinary Shares started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 27, 2025 under the ticker symbol "LZMH."

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 270,000 Class B Ordinary Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. LZ Technology intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for research and development, international expansions, strategic acquisitions, marketing efforts and working capital.

The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Benjamin Securities, Inc. and D. Boral Capital LLC acted as underwriters for the offering (the "Underwriters"). Bevilacqua PLLC acted as U.S. securities counsel to the Company, and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as U.S. securities counsel to the Underwriters in connection with the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-276234) relating to the offering, as amended, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective by the SEC on February 26, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming part of the registration statement. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Benjamin Securities, Inc. by email at info@benjaminsecurities.com, by standard mail to 3 West Garden Street, Suite 407, Pensacola, FL 32502, or by telephone at +1 (516) 931-1090; or from D. Boral Capital LLC by standard mail to D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Ave 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at info@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at +1(212)-970-5150.

About LZ Technology Holdings Limited

LZ Technology Holdings Limited is an information technology and advertising company operating through its subsidiaries in China. The Company's business spans three key verticals: Smart Community, Out-of-Home Advertising, and Local Life. Its Smart Community services provide intelligent access control and safety management systems, installed in thousands of residential communities in China. Its Out-of-Home Advertising division offers multi-channel advertising solutions through a vast network of monitors across approximately 120 cities in China, with ad placements on access control screens, SaaS platforms, and third-party advertising spaces. The Company's Local Life vertical connects businesses with consumers through online promotions, social media marketing, and retail sales of various products and services. LZ Technology is committed to providing high-quality services to communities and businesses.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated over $23 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing approximately 300 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, the Company's statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Company's shares in the offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

