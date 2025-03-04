IMA®: Registration Opens for IMA's Accounting & Finance Conference

Exclusive in-person experience, featuring The CFO Alliance Experience, to take place in June

IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession, today opened registration for its annual Americas Accounting & Finance Conference.

The event will be held June 22-25 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and feature an "Empower & Connect" theme, with the conference designed to be an immersive experience featuring roundtables, think tanks, and hands-on workshops.

The conference will feature eight specialty tracks focused on accounting and finance competencies, along with the CFO Alliance Experience for c-suite executives and senior finance leaders. The new specialty track will dive deep into the core principles of "Realign, Reignite, and Resupply," which are designed to spark fresh energy, ignite passion, and attract top talent to the accounting profession. The conference will offer exclusive content, networking, and strategic discussions, and feature presentations by leading experts and influential speakers, including:

Mike DePrisco, President and CEO, IMA

Nick Araco, Jr., Founder and CEO, The CFO Alliance and AchieveNEXT

Shawn Kanungo, Disruption Strategist and Bestselling Author

Tim Naddy, CFO, Savannah Bananas

Early bird conference registration is now open until April 13, 2025. For complete information about IMA's Accounting & Finance Conference and registration details, visit: https://tinyurl.com/IMA25.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants):

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 200+ professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

###

CONTACT:

Giuseppe Barone, IMA

(201) 474-1681

giuseppe.barone@imanet.org

SOURCE: IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire