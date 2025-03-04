Upright Education: Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City Partners With Upright to Launch Four High-Demand Career Bootcamps

Metropolitan Community College Kansas City (MCC) is partnering with Upright to launch four career bootcamps in Software Development, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and UX/UI Design. Designed to equip learners with in-demand skills, these programs help close the skills gap and strengthen local workforce.

As technology transforms industries, companies in the Kansas City metro area and beyond need professionals with digital skills and hands-on experience. This partnership between MCC and Upright ensures that learners, career changers, and professionals can access flexible, career-focused training programs that align with regional employer demands.

We're proud to partner with MCC to help adult learners in Kansas City and beyond break into high-demand tech careers. This is more than just skill-building-it's about strengthening the local workforce with hands-on training and real job opportunities.

-Benny Boas, CEO, Upright

Kansas City's tech job market is growing rapidly, but employers struggle to find skilled candidates. These bootcamps offer hands-on training for high-growth careers in:

Software Development - Learn coding languages, full-stack development, and software engineering best practices.

Cybersecurity - Gain essential skills in network security, ethical hacking, and threat detection.

Data Analytics - Develop expertise in data visualization, predictive analytics, and business intelligence.

UX/UI Design - Master user experience and interface design principles to create intuitive digital products.

Key benefits of these bootcamps include:

Industry-Driven Curriculum - Developed with employer input to match workforce needs.

Flexible, Part-Time Learning - Designed for working professionals and career changers.

Hands-On, Project-Based Training - Real-world experience to build job-ready portfolios.

Job Placement Support - Career coaching, resume building, and interview prep to help students land jobs.

Metropolitan Community College is excited for the opportunity to partner with Upright and offer tech bootcamps to individuals within our community and those in the Kansas City, MO metro area. These tech bootcamps will provide an opportunity for individuals to upskill, reskill, and to learn a new skill that will lead to a high wage career in the tech industry as well as an opportunity to continue their education at MCC with a pathway into our Associate degree programs. -Dr. Tiffany Hunter, VP of Workforce and Economic Development, MCC

Enrollment Opens 3/7/25

About MCC

A century of service: MCC is Kansas City's oldest public institution of higher education; 2024-25 marks our 110th academic year. We were founded in 1915 as the Kansas City Polytechnic Institute, changed our name to the Junior College of Kansas City in 1919, and became "Metropolitan" in 1964. Our campuses - MCC-Blue River, MCC-Longview, MCC-Maple Woods, MCC-Online and MCC-Penn Valley - educate about 20,000 students annually through credit and noncredit courses and business services.

About Upright

Upright partners with colleges and universities to deliver bootcamps that equip learners with in-demand skills in technology, business, and design. Committed to closing the skills gap and creating economic opportunities, Upright provides hands-on learning, mentorship, and job placement support for student success.

SOURCE: Upright Education

