GreenMoney Journal: Unleashing Potential: The Vision for Native Economic Development

The path forward with WIHEDC and Native CDFIs

As a pioneering force in advancing Indigenous economic sovereignty, the Wisconsin Indigenous Housing and Economic Development Corporation (WIHEDC) stands where sustainable development and cultural resilience meet. WIHEDC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, partners with four Native Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to catalyze economic transformation across Wisconsin's Tribal communities. Together, these CDFIs - Cedar Growth, First American Capital Corp, Wisconsin Native Loan Fund, and Woodland Financial Partners - act as the pillars of WIHEDC's mission to build financial sovereignty and homeownership for Native individuals, families, businesses, and Tribal enterprises.

WIHEDC's unique leadership stems from its role as a coalition builder and advocate for community-led and empowered change. WIHEDC and the Native CDFIs are all Indigenous-led organizations. This leadership in itself demonstrates the wealth of understanding around the needs of Native communities. In addition to providing financial resources and technical assistance, WIHEDC orchestrates statewide initiatives such as Native Business Hubs, small business grants, and its Annual Housing and Economic Development Conference. These efforts underscore the organization's commitment to fostering an ecosystem where Native-led enterprises can flourish, driving economic growth and self-determination for Wisconsin's Indigenous peoples.

WIHEDC's partnership with four Native CDFIs ensures Native entrepreneurs access tailored financial solutions, including microloans and business development support, creating scalable investment opportunities and ensuring that Native entrepreneurs have the resources needed to thrive. Their collective efforts empower communities to pursue diverse economic activities, reducing reliance on gaming and hospitality while fostering resilience.

Read the full article here - https://greenmoney.com/unleashing-potential-the-vision-of-wihedc-for-native-economic-development/

