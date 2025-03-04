Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2025 16:38 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: Unleashing Potential: The Vision for Native Economic Development

Finanznachrichten News

The path forward with WIHEDC and Native CDFIs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2025 / As a pioneering force in advancing Indigenous economic sovereignty, the Wisconsin Indigenous Housing and Economic Development Corporation (WIHEDC) stands where sustainable development and cultural resilience meet. WIHEDC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, partners with four Native Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to catalyze economic transformation across Wisconsin's Tribal communities. Together, these CDFIs - Cedar Growth, First American Capital Corp, Wisconsin Native Loan Fund, and Woodland Financial Partners - act as the pillars of WIHEDC's mission to build financial sovereignty and homeownership for Native individuals, families, businesses, and Tribal enterprises.

WIHEDC's unique leadership stems from its role as a coalition builder and advocate for community-led and empowered change. WIHEDC and the Native CDFIs are all Indigenous-led organizations. This leadership in itself demonstrates the wealth of understanding around the needs of Native communities. In addition to providing financial resources and technical assistance, WIHEDC orchestrates statewide initiatives such as Native Business Hubs, small business grants, and its Annual Housing and Economic Development Conference. These efforts underscore the organization's commitment to fostering an ecosystem where Native-led enterprises can flourish, driving economic growth and self-determination for Wisconsin's Indigenous peoples.

WIHEDC's partnership with four Native CDFIs ensures Native entrepreneurs access tailored financial solutions, including microloans and business development support, creating scalable investment opportunities and ensuring that Native entrepreneurs have the resources needed to thrive. Their collective efforts empower communities to pursue diverse economic activities, reducing reliance on gaming and hospitality while fostering resilience.

Read the full article here - https://greenmoney.com/unleashing-potential-the-vision-of-wihedc-for-native-economic-development/

====

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.