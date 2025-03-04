CME Group Reports Record Monthly ADV of 33.1 Million Contracts in February, with Growth Across All Asset Classes

Record monthly ADV for interest rate complex and U.S. Treasury markets

Record monthly international ADV of 9.5 million contracts

Record February ADV in agricultural and cryptocurrency products

SOFR futures ADV up 15% to 4.3 million contracts

CHICAGO, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its February 2025 market statistics set a new monthly average daily volume (ADV) record of 33.1 million contracts, an increase of 12% year-over-year. In addition, its deeply liquid interest rate complex reached a monthly ADV record of 19.2 million contracts, driven by record monthly U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 13 million contracts and a 15% increase in SOFR futures volume. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .





February 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Record monthly Interest Rate ADV of 19.2 million contracts

ADV of 19.2 million contracts Equity Index ADV of 7.2 million contracts

ADV of 7.2 million contracts Energy ADV of 2.8 million contracts

ADV of 2.8 million contracts Record February Agricultural ADV of 2.1 million contracts

ADV of 2.1 million contracts Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.1 million contracts

ADV of 1.1 million contracts Metals ADV of 783,000 contracts

ADV of 783,000 contracts Record February Cryptocurrency ADV of 221,000 contracts ($12.1 billion notional)

Additional February 2025 product highlights compared to February 2024:

Interest Rate ADV increased 11% Record monthly U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 13 million contracts Record monthly 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 3.6 million contracts Record monthly 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 3.1 million contracts Record monthly 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.7 million contracts Record monthly 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV of 1.3 million contracts SOFR futures ADV increased 15% to 4.3 million contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 9% Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 30% to 1.6 million contracts Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 47% to 1.1 million contracts Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 42% to 114,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 11% Record February Energy options ADV of 552,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 16% to 676,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 22% to 366,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 15% Corn futures ADV increased 28% to 586,000 contracts Soybean futures ADV increased 9% to 318,000 contracts Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV increased 24% to 184,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 25% Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 36% to 192,000 contracts Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 55% to 115,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 33% Record February Metals options ADV of 133,000 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 183% to 147,000 contracts Gold options ADV increased 98% to 107,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 234% Record monthly Ether futures ADV of 15,000 contracts Micro Ether futures ADV increased 374% to 94,000 contracts Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 209% to 76,000 contracts

Record monthly International ADV of 9.5 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 17% to 7 million contracts and Asia ADV up 22% to 2.1 million contracts

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3 million contracts represented 40.9% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.3% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 20% to €331.3 billion, U.S. Repo ADNV increased 8% to $323.8 billion and U.S. Treasury ADNV and increased 5% to $112.5 billion

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 15% to $70.1 billion and FX Link ADV increased 93% to 41,000 contracts ($3.6 billion notional per leg)

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending January 2025 were $76.7 billion for cash collateral and $178.0 billion for non-cash collateral

