Commvault Welcomes Industry Veteran Ha Hoang as New Chief Information Officer

TINTON FALLS, N.J., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced the appointment of Ha Hoang as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). With over 25 years of experience in leading enterprise technology transformations for Fortune 500 companies, Ha brings a wealth of expertise in cloud strategy, SaaS optimization, and global infrastructure operations.

In her role as CIO, Hoang will focus on advancing next-generation cloud, security and AI technology initiatives and operations. She will also work closely with Commvault's engineering and product teams to drive innovation. Additionally, she will engage directly with customers, showcasing how Commvault's technology can drive new levels of resilience and provide exceptional business value.

Before joining Commvault, Hoang was Group Vice President of Cloud Engineering and Infrastructure at UKG, where she led global cloud transformation projects. She also held leadership roles at McKinsey & Company and Wipro, consistently driving technology strategies that delivered clear business results.

"Commvault is leading the way in cloud-first cyber resilience, delivering innovations that help customers and partners remain resilient in an era of escalating cyber threats and attacks," Hoang said. "I look forward to working internally to advance cloud, security and AI initiatives and operations while also engaging with customers and partners to showcase, firsthand, how they can advance resilience via Commvault technologies."

"Ha's proven track record of building and deploying innovative cloud solutions and cutting-edge technologies that can advance critical business objectives and operations makes her a perfect fit for Commvault," said Danielle Sheer, Chief Trust Officer at Commvault. "Her customer-first approach also aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering best-in-class cyber resilience solutions. We're thrilled to have her lead our enterprise technology initiatives as we continue to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Hoang is a graduate of California State University, East Bay.

About Commvault

