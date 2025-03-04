Riot Platforms, Inc.: Riot Announces February 2025 Production and Operations Updates

Riot Produces 470 Bitcoin in February 2025

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot" or "the Company"), an industry leader in vertically integrated Bitcoin ("BTC") mining, announces unaudited production and operations updates for February 2025.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for February 2025













Comparison (%) Metric

February 2025 1 January 2024 1 February 2024

Month/Month Year/Year Bitcoin Produced

470 527 418

-11 % 12 % Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 16.8 17.0 14.4

-1 % 16 % Bitcoin Held 2

18,692 18,221 8,067

3 % 132 % Bitcoin Sold

- - -

N/A N/A Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds

- - -

N/A N/A Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold N/A N/A N/A

N/A N/A Deployed Hash Rate - Rockdale 2 15.0 EH/s 15.0 EH/s 12.4 EH/s

0 % 21 % Deployed Hash Rate - Corsicana 2 15.7 EH/s 15.7 EH/s -

0 % N/A Deployed Hash Rate - Kentucky 2 2.9 EH/s 2.8 EH/s N/A

3 % N/A Deployed Hash Rate - Total 2

33.6 EH/s 33.5 EH/s 12.4 EH/s

0 % 171 % Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Rockdale 3 12.9 EH/s 12.7 EH/s 8.5 EH/s

2 % 52 % Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Corsicana 3 13.9 EH/s 14.2 EH/s -

-2 % N/A Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Kentucky 3 2.6 EH/s 2.4 EH/s N/A

7 % N/A Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Total 3 29.4 EH/s 29.3 EH/s 8.5 EH/s

0 % 246 % Power Credits 4

$2.1 million $3.2 million $0.7 million

-36 % 180 % Demand Response Credits 5

$0.7 million $1.0 million $0.2 million

-25 % 249 % Total Power Credits

$2.8 million $4.2 million $1.0 million

-33 % 196 % All-in Power Cost - Rockdale 6

3.5c/kWh 3.4c/kWh 4.0c/kWh

4 % -11 % All-in Power Cost - Corsicana 6

3.7c/kWh 3.4c/kWh N/A

8 % N/A All-in Power Cost - Kentucky 6

4.0c/kWh 3.9c/kWh N/A

4 % N/A All-in Power Cost - Total 6

3.6c/kWh 3.4c/kWh 4.0c/kWh

7 % -8 % Fleet Efficiency 2

21.0 J/TH 21.1 J/TH 27.0 J/TH

-1 % -22 %

Unaudited, estimated. As of month-end. Average over the month. Estimated power curtailment credits. Estimated credits received from participation in ERCOT and MISO demand response programs. Estimated. Inclusive of all transmission and distribution charges, fees, adders, and taxes. Net of Total Power Credits.

"Riot mined 470 bitcoin in February, with total production impacted by planned maintenance, elevated curtailment driven by higher power prices as a result of colder weather, and a shortened month," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "In spite of these factors which impacted total production, ongoing improvements in utilization and operational efficiencies across all our facilities meant that bitcoin produced per day declined only 1% in February, relative to the prior month.

"Our AI/HPC process remains our top priority, and we have been encouraged by the strong demand we see in the market. The Corsicana Facility represents a unique opportunity to access up to 1.0 gigawatt of power by 2026 in near proximity to the Tier 1 data center market of Dallas, Texas, and we will continue to aggressively pursue an outcome that best maximizes the value of Riot's assets."

Investor Events

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference held in New York City, NY, March 11 th -12 th .

-12 . 37th Annual Roth Conference held in Dana Point, CA, March 17 th-18th.

About Riot Platforms, Inc.

Riot's (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world's leading Bitcoin -driven infrastructure platform. Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company focused on a vertically integrated strategy. The Company has Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas and Kentucky, and electrical engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado, and Houston, Texas.

For more information, visit www.riotplatforms.com.

Safe Harbor

