Highland Copper Company Inc.: Highland Copper Receives Approval for Updated Air Permit Application

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) ("Highland Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the approval of its updated air permit application (known as Permit to Install in Michigan) from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

This newly issued air permit replaces the existing permit granted to the Copperwood Project ("Copperwood" or the "Project") in 2018. The updated permit provides flexibility for the Project to supplement incoming power from the main electrical supply with on-site generators when needed, ensuring a reliable and efficient energy strategy for operations.

As part of the state and federal permitting process, EGLE held a public comment period that concluded on December 10, 2024, and conducted a virtual public hearing on October 30, 2024. Following a thorough review and careful consideration of all comments submitted, EGLE's Air Quality Division (AQD) formally approved the application on February 27, 2025.

Barry O'Shea, CEO of Highland Copper, commented: "We are pleased to receive this approval from EGLE, which reflects the thorough and fair regulatory review process in Michigan. The issuance of this permit underscores that Copperwood has been designed to meet rigorous environmental standards and operate responsibly within the community. We appreciate the continued support from state authorities and the local community, whose engagement has been instrumental throughout this process."

Highland Copper remains committed to advancing the Copperwood Project responsibly, ensuring that development aligns with government regulations, environmental best practices, and community expectations. The Company looks forward to continuing to work collaboratively with all stakeholders as it progresses toward bringing Copperwood into production.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "HDRSF."

More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

