Wave Life Sciences USA, Inc.: Wave Life Sciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Dosing underway in INLIGHT trial of WVE-007 in obesity with clinical data expected in 2H 2025; enrollment complete in first single dose cohort

Multi-dosing ongoing in 200 mg cohort of RestorAATion-2 clinical trial of WVE-006 in AATD with data expected in 2025; second single dose cohort initiated at 400 mg

On track to deliver FORWARD-53 48-week data in DMD and feedback from regulators in 1Q 2025

IND submission expected 2H 2025 for potentially registrational WVE-003 Phase 2/3 study in HD with caudate atrophy as a primary endpoint

Cash and cash equivalents of $302.1 million as of December 31, 2024, with runway expected into 2027

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a business update.

"2024 was an exceptional year for Wave and we've continued the positive momentum into 2025, with the initiation of dosing in the INLIGHT trial with WVE-007, a potentially transformative therapeutic that is uniquely positioned to address the more than one billion people living with obesity globally," said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer at Wave Life Sciences. "WVE-007 is also Wave's first GalNAc-siRNA to enter the clinic and utilizes our proprietary chemistry. Our expected clinical data this year will provide us with an early look into WVE-007's potential to transform the current obesity treatment paradigm. In AATD, we have continued to advance our RestorAATion-2 clinical study of WVE-006 and data this year will demonstrate the impact of multiple doses and a higher dose level, on the production of healthy, wild-type, M-AAT protein and potentially extended dose intervals. We remain on track to report our DMD 48-week clinical results of WVE-N531 this month. With both our progress in the clinic and in advancing a broad pipeline targeting high-impact biology, we are building a leading RNA medicines company committed to improving the lives of patients and families."

Recent Business Highlights and Expected Milestones

GalNAc-siRNA Programs

Obesity

WVE-007 is a GalNAc-conjugated small interfering RNA (GalNAc-siRNA) designed to silence INHBE mRNA, an obesity target with strong evidence from human genetics. WVE-007 is Wave's first siRNA candidate to enter clinical development and uses Wave's best-in-class proprietary oligonucleotide chemistry.

is a GalNAc-conjugated small interfering RNA (GalNAc-siRNA) designed to silence INHBE mRNA, an obesity target with strong evidence from human genetics. WVE-007 is Wave's first siRNA candidate to enter clinical development and uses Wave's best-in-class proprietary oligonucleotide chemistry. INLIGHT is an ongoing, first-in-human, placebo-controlled, clinical trial evaluating WVE-007 in adults living with overweight or obesity and assesses safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, biomarkers for target engagement, body weight and composition, and metabolic health.

is an ongoing, first-in-human, placebo-controlled, clinical trial evaluating WVE-007 in adults living with overweight or obesity and assesses safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, biomarkers for target engagement, body weight and composition, and metabolic health. Today, Wave announced that it has completed enrollment in the first single dose cohort of INLIGHT.

In November 2024 at ObesityWeek ® , Wave presented preclinical data supporting WVE-007's potential in multiple treatment settings with potential for dosing once or twice a year. A single dose of Wave's INHBE siRNA led to weight loss on par with semaglutide, but with no muscle loss. When administered as an add-on to semaglutide, a single dose of Wave's INHBE siRNA doubled the amount of weight loss. Wave's INHBE siRNA curtailed rebound weight gain when semaglutide treatment was discontinued, highlighting its potential as an off-ramp and maintenance treatment following GLP-1 treatment.

, Wave presented preclinical data supporting WVE-007's potential in multiple treatment settings with potential for dosing once or twice a year. Expected milestones: Wave expects to deliver clinical data from INLIGHT in the second half of 2025, including safety, tolerability and biomarkers reflective of healthy weight loss.

GalNAc-RNA Editing Programs

AATD (Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency)

WVE-006 is a GalNAc-conjugated, subcutaneously delivered, A-to-I RNA editing oligonucleotide (AIMer) that is uniquely designed to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-related lung disease, liver disease, or both.

is a GalNAc-conjugated, subcutaneously delivered, A-to-I RNA editing oligonucleotide (AIMer) that is uniquely designed to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-related lung disease, liver disease, or both. RestorAATion clinical program: Wave has completed multi-dosing in healthy volunteers in the top cohort of the RestorAATion-1 study of WVE-006 at a dose level greater than those planned for any cohort in its ongoing RestorAATion-2 study. RestorAATion-2 is a Phase 1b/2a open-label study with both single and multiple ascending dose portions, which is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of WVE-006 in individuals with AATD who have the homozygous Pi*ZZ mutation.

Wave has completed multi-dosing in healthy volunteers in the top cohort of the RestorAATion-1 study of WVE-006 at a dose level greater than those planned for any cohort in its ongoing RestorAATion-2 study. RestorAATion-2 is a Phase 1b/2a open-label study with both single and multiple ascending dose portions, which is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of WVE-006 in individuals with AATD who have the homozygous Pi*ZZ mutation. In the first quarter of 2025, Wave initiated multi-dosing in the first cohort of RestorAATion-2, where patients are receiving 200 mg subcutaneous doses every two weeks, and initiated the second single dose cohort of RestorAATion-2 at 400 mg.

In October 2024, Wave delivered proof-of-mechanism data from a single dose of WVE-006 from the first two patients in the ongoing RestorAATion-2 clinical study, representing the first-ever clinical demonstration of RNA editing in humans. Circulating wild-type M-AAT protein in plasma reached a mean of 6.9 micromolar, representing more than 60% of total AAT. Mean total AAT protein increased to 10.8 micromolar, meeting the level that has been the basis for regulatory approval for AAT augmentation therapies.

Expected milestones: Wave expects to share multi-dose data for WVE-006 from RestorAATion-2 in 2025.



New AIMer Programs

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Wave unveiled three wholly owned RNA editing programs, all of which leverage GalNAc conjugation and have efficient clinical paths to proof-of-concept. These include PNPLA3 mRNA correction to potentially address the nine million homozygous individuals in the US and Europe at risk for a variety of liver diseases, and mRNA upregulation (LDLR) and mRNA correction (APOB), which together would address approximately one million people living with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) in the US and Europe.

Expected milestones: Wave plans to share new preclinical data from hepatic and extra-hepatic RNA editing programs in 2025 and to initiate clinical development of additional RNA editing programs, including PNPLA3, LDLR, and APOB, in 2026.

Exon Skipping Programs

DMD (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy)

WVE-N531 is an exon skipping oligonucleotide designed to induce production of endogenous, functional dystrophin protein for the treatment of boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to exon 53 skipping.

is an exon skipping oligonucleotide designed to induce production of endogenous, functional dystrophin protein for the treatment of boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to exon 53 skipping. FORWARD-53 is an ongoing Phase 2 open-label trial of WVE-N531. Muscle biopsies are taken after 24 and 48 weeks of dosing. The primary endpoint is dystrophin protein levels, and the trial is also evaluating pharmacokinetics, digital and functional endpoints, and safety and tolerability.

is an ongoing Phase 2 open-label trial of WVE-N531. Muscle biopsies are taken after 24 and 48 weeks of dosing. The primary endpoint is dystrophin protein levels, and the trial is also evaluating pharmacokinetics, digital and functional endpoints, and safety and tolerability. In January 2025, Wave announced that all boys have elected to continue treatment in the planned extension portion of the study with monthly doses of WVE-N531.

In September 2024, Wave delivered positive 24-week interim results from FORWARD-53, which demonstrated highly consistent, mean muscle content-adjusted dystrophin expression of 9.0% (range: 4.6-13.9%), best-in-class muscle delivery, multiple indicators of improved muscle health, and a safe and well-tolerated profile.

Expected milestones: Wave expects to deliver the 48-week FORWARD-53 data and feedback from regulators on a pathway to accelerated approval in 1Q 2025.



Antisense Silencing Programs

HD (Huntington's disease)

WVE-003 is a first-in-class, allele-selective oligonucleotide for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD). By reducing mHTT at the mRNA and protein level, WVE-003 addresses underlying drivers of neurodegeneration. In addition, by sparing wtHTT protein, which is critical to the health of the central nervous system, WVE-003 is uniquely positioned to address presymptomatic HD patients, as well as symptomatic patients. Preparation for a potentially registrational, global Phase 2/3 study in adults with SNP3 and HD is ongoing.

is a first-in-class, allele-selective oligonucleotide for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD). By reducing mHTT at the mRNA and protein level, WVE-003 addresses underlying drivers of neurodegeneration. In addition, by sparing wtHTT protein, which is critical to the health of the central nervous system, WVE-003 is uniquely positioned to address presymptomatic HD patients, as well as symptomatic patients. Preparation for a potentially registrational, global Phase 2/3 study in adults with SNP3 and HD is ongoing. In February 2025, in an oral presentation at CHDI's 20 th Annual HD Therapeutics Conference, Wave highlighted its previously presented results from the SELECT-HD clinical trial, which demonstrated the first-ever allele-selective reduction in CSF mutant huntingtin (mHTT) protein and preservation of healthy, wild-type huntingtin (wtHTT) protein with multiple doses of WVE-003, as well as a statistically significant correlation between mHTT reduction and slowing of caudate atrophy.

Annual HD Therapeutics Conference, Wave highlighted its previously presented results from the SELECT-HD clinical trial, which demonstrated the first-ever allele-selective reduction in CSF mutant huntingtin (mHTT) protein and preservation of healthy, wild-type huntingtin (wtHTT) protein with multiple doses of WVE-003, as well as a statistically significant correlation between mHTT reduction and slowing of caudate atrophy. Also at CHDI, Wave presented an internal analysis of longitudinal natural history data from TRACK-HD and PREDICT-HD demonstrating that an absolute reduction of 1% in the rate of caudate atrophy is associated with a delay of onset of disability for individuals with HD of at least 7.5 years.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Wave announced that it received supportive initial feedback from FDA, who recognize the severity of HD and are receptive to and engaged with Wave regarding a potential pathway to accelerated approval. FDA is open to Wave's plan to evaluate biomarkers, including caudate atrophy, as an endpoint to assess HD progression with the potential to predict clinical outcomes.

Expected milestones: Wave expects to submit an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application for a potentially registrational Phase 2/3 study of WVE-003 in HD in the second half of 2025.



Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $302.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $200.4 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in cash year-over-year is primarily due to financing proceeds and the receipt of milestone payments and research funding from GSK. Wave expects that its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into 2027. Potential future milestone and other payments to Wave under its GSK collaboration are not included in its cash runway.

Revenue recognized was $83.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $29.1 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue recognized was $108.3 million in 2024 as compared to $113.3 million in 2023.

Research and development expenses were $44.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $34.1 million in the same period in 2023. Research and development expenses for the full year were $159.7 million in 2024, as compared to $130.0 million in 2023.

General and administrative expenses were $16.1 million in the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to $13.7 million in the same period in 2023. General and administrative expenses for the full year were $59.0 million in 2024, as compared to $51.3 million in 2023.

Net income was $29.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to a net loss of $16.3 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss for the full year was $97.0 million for 2024 as compared to $57.5 million in 2023.



About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave's RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes editing, splicing, RNA interference and antisense silencing, providing Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave's diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Huntington's disease, and Obesity, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company's broad RNA therapeutics toolkit. Driven by the calling to "Reimagine Possible", Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave's science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 302,078 $ 200,351 Accounts receivable 1,422 21,086 Prepaid expenses 9,544 9,912 Other current assets 7,350 4,024 Total current assets 320,394 235,373 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $46,329 and $42,709 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 10,128 13,084 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,870 22,637 Restricted cash 3,760 3,699 Other assets 55 156 Total long-term assets 31,813 39,576 Total assets $ 352,207 $ 274,949 Liabilities, Series A preferred shares and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,261 $ 12,839 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,081 16,828 Current portion of deferred revenue 65,972 150,059 Current portion of operating lease liability 7,638 6,714 Total current liabilities 110,952 186,440 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 6,099 15,601 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 17,766 25,404 Total long-term liabilities 23,865 41,005 Total liabilities $ 134,817 $ 227,445 Series A preferred shares, no par value; 3,901,348 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 $ 7,874 $ 7,874 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares, no par value; 153,037,286 and 119,162,234 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively $ 1,175,181 $ 935,367 Additional paid-in capital 156,454 129,237 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (262) (124) Accumulated deficit (1,121,858) (1,024,850) Total shareholders' equity 209,515 39,630 Total liabilities, Series A preferred shares and shareholders' equity $ 352,207 $ 274,949