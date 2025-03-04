Star Equity Holdings, Inc.: Star Equity Holdings Acquires Alliance Drilling Tools

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) ("Star" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announced today it has acquired privately held Alliance Drilling Tools, LLC ("ADT"), a Wyoming- and Texas-based drilling equipment supply and repair company serving the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries. This transaction, which closed on March 3, 2025, marks a significant milestone in Star's growth strategy.

Transaction Highlights

Transaction values ADT at a cash-free, debt-free enterprise value of $12.65 million (including real estate estimated to be worth at least $3.0 million) paid at closing: Total cash of $4.9 million, funded in part by $2.5 million of debt financing which closed simultaneously with the acquisition, and the remainder from Star's cash on hand. 775,000 shares of Star's Series A Preferred Stock (STRRP), equating to $7.75 million of value based on STRRP's liquidation preference of $10.00 per share.





Founded in 2009, ADT is a drilling equipment company engaged in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries. ADT owns a comprehensive inventory of drilling tools and operates facilities in Midland, TX (approx. 40% of full year 2024 revenue), and in Casper and Evanston, WY, and Vernal, UT (approx. 60% of full year 2024 revenue). ADT's clients are mainly large and well-capitalized companies operating in these local markets.

Rick Coleman, CEO of Star, commented, "We are excited to announce the addition of such a high quality business to Star's operating portfolio. Since its founding, ADT has exhibited strong revenue and profitability growth with consistent cash generation. For full year 2024, ADT generated revenue of approximately $10.5 million, gross margin of 48%, and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million(1). Its business model allows for the majority of costs, such as freight, repairs, and damages to be passed directly to customers, which minimizes ADT's operational expenses, capex, and risk exposure. ADT's owner-operators and the rest of the ADT team have built an impressive business with a tight-knit, long-tenured employee base, and we are grateful to partner with them going forward."

Bruce McGovern, President and Founder of ADT, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Star to lead ADT into its next phase of growth. Star has the resources and platform to build upon the success the ADT team has achieved together over the past 16 years. This is a fantastic outcome for our dedicated, hard-working employees, valued customers, and the company as a whole."

Jeff Eberwein, Executive Chairman of Star, added, "ADT is an excellent fit for Star and the multi-industry holding company we are building. This acquisition expands Star's operating portfolio into a new Energy Services division, diversifies our operating business portfolio, and establishes a scalable growth platform. ADT's team brings a wealth of highly specialized industry knowledge and expertise required to take advantage of significant industry growth opportunities. As part of the Star platform, ADT will be able to accelerate its growth by making strategic investments to meet rising demand for its services, expand its operational capacity, and generate substantial top- and bottom-line growth for our shareholders."

ADT will retain its brand name and continue its operations as a new division of Star. Following the acquisition of ADT, Star now has three business divisions: Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments. Consistent with Star's diversified holding company strategy, all of Star's divisions will continue to pursue growth opportunities through both organic growth and acquisitions.

(1) Financials are unaudited. Adj. EBITDA is calculated after deducting market-based rent on ADT's owned real estate.

Additional Transaction Details

As part of the transaction, Star acquired real estate owned and operated by ADT, for which Star plans to commence a sale-leaseback process. Based on estimates from a third-party advisor, ADT's owned real estate could be worth at least $3.0 million.

Additional information regarding the transaction can be found on the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

About Alliance Drilling Tools

Founded in 2009, Alliance Drilling Tools is a drilling equipment supply and repair company engaged in the rental, sale, repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company currently composed of three business divisions: Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments.

Building Solutions

Our Building Solutions division operates in three businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Energy Services

Our Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company's real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

