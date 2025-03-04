Edible Garden AG Incorporated: Edible Garden Continues Pursuit of Narayan Acquisition; Potentially Expanding Global Growth Opportunities and Positioning for Long-Term Success

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated ("Edible Garden" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced its continued pursuit of acquiring Narayan Group, a leading European producer of organic coconut and superfood products. This acquisition, if completed, is expected to commercialize the relationship between Edible Garden and Narayan, expanding access to cleaner, better-for-you ingredients across North America and Europe while enhancing supply chain efficiencies.

In addition, Narayan will be part of "The Future of Food" event to share a global perspective of flavors, highlighting the rich diversity and innovation in the world of sustainable and organic food products.

"The Narayan acquisition, if completed, will mark a major milestone in Edible Garden's growth strategy, enabling us to expand our footprint internationally while introducing high-quality, sustainably sourced superfoods to the North American market," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "Narayan's vertically integrated supply chain provides greater control over sourcing, production, and distribution, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs."

"By integrating Narayan's organic coconut and superfood product lines into our North American distribution platform, we aim to expand our product portfolio and cater to the growing consumer demand for nutrient-dense, plant-based nutrition. This move would enhance supply chain transparency and sustainability, aligning perfectly with Edible Garden's Zero-Waste Inspired® mission to reduce food miles and environmental impact. We believe this acquisition has the potential to significantly strengthen our market position, unlock new revenue streams, and accelerate our ability to deliver cleaner, more innovative food solutions while driving long-term shareholder value."

In addition, the Company announced that it will host "The Future of Food" event, an exclusive culinary experience led by Edible Garden's culinary advisor & James Beard Award-winning Chef JJ Johnson. The event will take place at The Edible Garden House on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, during Natural Products Expo West® 2025 in Anaheim, CA.

This exclusive event will feature a curated tasting menu crafted by Chef JJ Johnson, showcasing bold, globally inspired flavors using Edible Garden's fresh, sustainably grown ingredients. Designed to highlight the intersection of culinary innovation and sustainability, the evening will include signature drinks, bites, and vibes, delivering an immersive experience that celebrates the future of food.

"Collaborating with Chef JJ Johnson is an incredible opportunity for Edible Garden to showcase how our fresh, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients can inspire culinary excellence," added Mr. Kras. "'The Future of Food' is about more than just tasting great food-it's about demonstrating how sustainability and innovation can redefine the way we eat. Chef JJ's creativity and commitment to clean, bold flavors align perfectly with our mission to bring better-for-you, flavor-forward food solutions to consumers."

Edible Garden will also highlight its Pickle Party, Pulp, and Squeezables product lines at Booth #5499A during the Expo, reinforcing its commitment to better-for-you, clean-label condiments that enhance home cooking with bold, innovative flavors.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company's Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today's health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the potential transaction with Narayan, the Company's overall profitability and ability to improve its financial results, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words "believe," "expect," "objective," "opportunity," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to complete the transaction with Narayan and to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

