Growing Real Estate firm Legacy Group Capital Opens Utah Office with Industry Veteran

Legacy Group Capital, an innovative real estate company with 20 years of profitable growth, has opened a Utah office in Salt Lake City. According to Zillow, Salt Lake City is slated to be the 10th hottest housing market in 2025 and Utah as a whole has a strong demand for more affordable housing options. Rapid population growth and an ongoing housing shortage, coupled with ballooning prices create a need for flexible, builder-friendly financing. The office will be led by Dave Guiness, an industry leader for two decades.

Legacy CEO Scott Rerucha said, "We look at Utah as a strategic growth market and an important part of our expansion plan. We thrive when we bring together demand for housing, capital, the builder community, and Loan Officers eager to help customers become homeowners. The chemistry in Utah is perfect for a flexible and innovative finance company like ours with common-sense lending practices and a desire to help fix the housing shortage wherever we go."

Along with Arizona and Colorado, Utah represents the third new market for Legacy in the past nine months. From its base in the Pacific NorthWest, Legacy is expanding rapidly across geographies and across product and services types.

"I'm thrilled to represent Legacy in the Utah Market," said Dave Guiness, head of Legacy's Utah market. He added, "We need bold, innovative, and flexible solutions to meet the booming demand for housing in Utah. At once, we need to help buyers buy, builders build, and the ecosystem to flourish. We've already made inroads in the community and have hit the ground running."

About Legacy Group Capital

Legacy Group Capital (Legacy) is an integrated real estate company focused on community-based engagement in private lending and real estate investing. Legacy empowers homebuilders, real estate investors, homeowners, and homebuyers with a flexible lending and investment platform. The Legacy platform offers unique and creative financial products that extend beyond standard guidelines. These products encompass acquisition loans, construction loans, rehab financing, and bridge loans that all reflect our common-sense approach to lending.

