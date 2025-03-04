Trailer Park Boys, Hemptown Naturals and Brothers Grimm Seeds Expand Collaboration With the Release of 'Bubble's Blueberry F4'

Pre-Sales of 'Bubble's Blueberry F4' Kick Off March 4, 2025

Following the success of Ricky's Hash Plant, the Trailer Park Boys, Hemptown Naturals, and Brothers Grimm Seeds are taking their collaboration to the next level with the highly anticipated release of Bubble's Blueberry F4.

Bubble's Blueberry F4



As the Trailer Park Boys' second official strain release, Bubble's Blueberry F4 sets the tone for what's next in this partnership. "You're going to love my Bubble's Blueberry F4. It's 100% scrumpdilly certified - DEEECENT!" says Bubbles of the Trailer Park Boys.

The Genetics:

At the core of Bubble's Blueberry F4 is an elite cross of DJ Short Blueberry F3 x DJ Short Blueberry F3. The result is a fourth-generation hybrid, made by Rick Campanella (MrSoul) of Brothers Grimm Seeds.

Morphology : Compact, sturdy plants with dark green, broad leaves and short internodal spacing.

Flowering Time : 55-65 days

Terpene Profile : Sweet fresh blueberries and blueberry syrup, vanilla cream, with subtle forest floor undertones, and hints of lavender and chamomile.

Yield: Expect thick, resin-drenched clusters of "kitty-sized buds" that are both dense and aromatic.

To Celebrate The Launch, Breeder MrSoul, Rick Campanella, Joins Trailer Park Boys' 'Park After Dark' Podcast - Airing Friday, March 7, 2025

Brothers Grimm Seeds founder and original breeder Rick Campanella (MrSoul) is set to appear on the Trailer Park Boys' Park After Dark podcast, bringing his legendary cannabis-breeding expertise straight to Sunnyvale. In this special episode, MrSoul sits down with Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles to talk about all things cannabis.



Pre-Sales for Bubble's Blueberry F4 Begin March 4, 2025 - Includes Exclusive Collector's Sticker

As part of the official launch of Bubble's Blueberry F4, a limited pre-sale event will give early buyers first access to this highly anticipated strain, along with an exclusive collector's edition commemorative sticker, commemorating the collaboration between Trailer Park Boys, Brothers Grimm Seeds, and Hemptown Naturals.



Pre-Sale Details:

Launch Date (USA) : March 4, 2025

Collector's Sticker : Included with all pre-orders.

Exclusive Contest: Every pre-sale purchase is automatically entered for a chance to win one of 10 special collector's packages of Bubble's Blueberry F4 signed by Bubbles himself.

Seed Availability:

USA : Distributed via BrothersGrimmSeeds.com (APRIL 25, 2025)

Canada : Available through CannabudCanada.com (MAY 2025)

Europe: Exclusive Distribution via Seedsman.com (COMING SOON)

About the Partners:

Trailer Park Boys

The Trailer Park Boys, a cultural phenomenon originating from the hit Canadian mockumentary series, have built a global legacy spanning two decades. Through their cannabis collaborations and the SwearNet digital network, they continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, lifestyle branding, and counterculture innovation.

Brothers Grimm Seeds

Founded by Rick Campanella (MrSoul), Brothers Grimm Seeds has been a trailblazer in elite cannabis genetics since the late 1990s. Renowned for Cinderella 99, the company is one of the most respected names in cannabis cultivation.

Hemptown Naturals

A leader in organic hemp and cannabinoid cultivation, Hemptown Naturals is known for high-quality, sustainably farmed products that set new standards in the industry. Their involvement in this collaboration brings premium sourcing and innovative cannabis solutions to the table.

SOURCE: Brothers Grimm Seeds

Bubbles Blueberry Collectors Sticker.jpg

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire