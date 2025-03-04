Southern Company Approved As First Utility To Secure FAA Part 91 Exemption for BVLOS Operations Using a 191-Pound Remotely Piloted Rotorcraft

Southern Company

Southern Company is proud to announce it is the first utility in the United States to secure a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) 14 CFR Part 91 exemption for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations using the SwissDrones unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Achieved through a strategic partnership with Phoenix Air Unmanned, this milestone positions Southern Company at the forefront of utility innovation, paving the way for broader adoption of BVLOS technology and setting a precedent for regulatory advancements in the energy sector.

The implementation of BVLOS operations aligns with Southern Company's commitment to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy solutions to the communities it serves. By utilizing SwissDrones technology, Southern Company can efficiently monitor infrastructure, quickly assess storm damage and respond proactively to potential issues, significantly reducing downtime and improving service reliability for customers.

Leveraging SwissDrones under this exemption will provide efficiencies that will serve to benefit Southern Company System customers. By reducing the need for traditional inspection methods, such as helicopters or ground-based teams, the company minimizes disruptions to communities and delivers faster, more accurate assessments of infrastructure conditions.

"Our partnership with Phoenix Air Unmanned has been instrumental in achieving this regulatory milestone," said Dean Barefield, Southern Company's UAS program manager. "This collaboration combines their expertise in UAS operations with our vision for innovative solutions, enhancing our ability to inspect and maintain critical infrastructure safely and effectively while delivering measurable benefits to our customers."

The Part 91 exemption represents a significant leap forward in drone operations, allowing Southern Company to operate SwissDrones advanced vertical takeoff and landing platforms without requiring a pilot or visual observer to maintain a direct line of sight. Southern Company's successful petition for a Part 91 exemption underscores its leadership in advancing regulatory frameworks for UAS operations. The exemption sets a precedent for other industries seeking to adopt BVLOS technology, signaling the FAA's growing support for integrating drones into national airspace for commercial and industrial purposes.

"This achievement is more than a technological milestone-it's a testament to Southern Company's role as a trailblazer in regulatory progress," said Kevin Brown, Southern Company's general manager of system aviation operations. "Our collaboration with Phoenix Air Unmanned not only enabled us to secure this exemption but also represents a significant step toward broader acceptance of BVLOS operations, fostering innovation and creating a safer, more efficient energy future."

