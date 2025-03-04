This type of generation could become the country's second largest source of generation by 2029, according to the National Electric System Operator (ONS). Distributors should take a more active role in managing DG systems, which have been associated with centralized generation curtailment events, according to the ONS. From pv magazine Brazil Brazil has reached 37 GW of installed capacity in distributed generation (DG). The Brazilian Association of Distributed Generation (ABGD) projects a 20% growth in installed DG capacity in 2025, which represents more than BRL 25 billion in private investments ...

