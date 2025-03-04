joseconnect.com LLC: JoseConnect: Unlocking Leadership, Resilience, and Purpose with Jose Pereira

Turning Adversity into Strength, Inspiring Leaders Worldwide

A Journey of Resilience and Leadership

Jose Pereira 's name is synonymous with resilience, leadership, and transformation. With over 35 years of corporate leadership experience in the oil and gas industry, Pereira's career reached the highest levels as the CEO of Citgo Petroleum. However, his life took a dramatic and unforeseen turn when he was unjustly detained in Venezuela for 1,775 days as part of the CITGO6 - a group of American executives wrongfully imprisoned due to political conflict.

Emerging from nearly five years of captivity, Pereira refused to let hardship define him. Instead, he transformed adversity into a mission, launching JoseConnect.com , a coaching, speaking, and leadership consulting platform designed to help individuals and organizations overcome challenges, build resilience, and lead with unwavering purpose.

JoseConnect: A Mission to Empower

At JoseConnect , Pereira leverages his hard-earned insights on resilience, leadership, and perseverance to inspire others. Through executive coaching, keynote speeches, corporate training, and personal development programs, he helps leaders, professionals, and teams navigate adversity, embrace challenges, and cultivate a high-performance mindset.

Pereira's signature speech, "From Captivity to Freedom", delivers a powerful, firsthand account of endurance, faith, and leadership under extreme conditions. His 4X Tools to Unleash Your Unbreakable Leadership Spirit provide actionable strategies for developing resilience, leading with confidence, and turning obstacles into stepping stones for success.

A Leader, Speaker, and Advocate

Beyond corporate leadership, Pereira is a dedicated advocate for hostage recovery efforts, working with organizations that support families of hostages and wrongfully detained individuals. He actively serves as a Board Member of Greenway International and Conscious Capitalism, championing ethical leadership and sustainable business practices.

His faith and commitment to service are central to his life. As a service leader in his Christian church, Intimidad con Dios, Pereira empowers individuals spiritually and personally, ensuring that leadership isn't just about professional success - it's about making a meaningful impact on the world.

A Memoir of Survival and Strength

Jose Pereira's story isn't just about corporate success - it's about the human spirit's ability to overcome the unimaginable. Jose Pereira is the author of the international bestseller From Hero to Villain: The True Story of the CITGO6, a gripping memoir that masterfully blends personal testimony with profound leadership insights. Recognized with the Brainz Magazine Award, the Veblen Director Leadership Award, and soon to receive the prestigious International Impact Book Award in Phoenix, Arizona, in February, the book has earned global acclaim for its powerful storytelling and impact, leaving a lasting legacy of faith, resilience, and the unbreakable human spirit.

Invite Jose Pereira to Transform Your Organization

Whether it's a corporate event, leadership summit, or executive training, Jose Pereira delivers powerful, real-world lessons on resilience, leadership, and purpose-driven success. His message is clear: no challenge is insurmountable when you lead with courage, adaptability, and conviction.

To learn more about Jose Pereira's coaching, speaking engagements, and leadership programs, visit www.joseconnect.com .

