ExpressExtension Simplifies Form 7004 Filing to Help Businesses Avoid Penalties Ahead of March 17th Deadline

With the March 17, 2025 deadline approaching for S-Corporations and Partnerships to file their business tax returns, businesses and tax professionals can use Form 7004 to request an extension, with ExpressExtension offering a secure, efficient e-filing solution to ensure timely submissions.

With the filing deadlines for Form 1099-NEC and W-2 firmly in the past and deadlines for ACA reporting, other 1099 forms currently underway, businesses and tax professionals must now prepare for another critical deadline-March 17, 2025.

S-Corporations, Partnerships, and other business entities required to file their business tax returns by this deadline can request additional time by filing Form 7004 .

Upcoming Form 7004 Deadline

Form 7004 is used by businesses, trusts, and other entities to extend their tax filing deadline. S-Corporations filing Form 1120-S and Partnerships filing Form 1065 must submit their returns by March 17, 2025. If they need additional time, they can file Form 7004 to request more time. To ensure approval, Business Tax Extension Form 7004 must be filed with accurate information on or before the original deadline of the respective tax return.

Upon submission, businesses can receive their automatic 6-month extension without providing a reason to the IRS. However, while Form 7004 extends the filing deadline, it does not extend the deadline for tax payments. The IRS requires businesses to pay any taxes owed by the original due date to avoid penalties and interest. Failing to make timely payments may result in potential penalties and fines.

ExpressExtension - A Trusted E-Filing Solution for Tax Professionals and Businesses

As an IRS-authorized e-file provider, ExpressExtension simplifies the extension filing process with a secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform ahead of the March 17th Form 7004 deadline . Businesses and tax professionals can submit tax extensions within minutes, leveraging advanced features designed for accuracy and compliance.

ExpressGuarantee: Provides Everything Needed for IRS Approval

ExpressExtension offers ExpressGuarantee , an exclusive feature designed to provide peace of mind for filers. Under this guarantee, if the IRS rejects Form 7004 due to a duplication error, ExpressExtension will issue a full refund of the filing fee.

Additionally, ExpressExtension ensures that every filing is securely transmitted to the IRS, reducing the risk of errors and delays. If the IRS rejects the return for any errors, businesses can fix the incorrect information and retransmit it to the IRS at no extra cost.

A Comprehensive E-filing Platform Built with Time-Saving Features

Federal Tax Extensions : The platform supports the e-filing of Forms 7004 , 4868, 8868, and 8809 , allowing businesses to manage all federal tax extensions in one place.

State Tax Extensions : In addition to federal tax extensions, ExpressExtension also supports many state tax extensions for business and personal income tax returns.

Fast and Accurate Filing: The streamlined process enables businesses to submit extensions efficiently while meeting IRS deadlines.

Copying of Prior Returns: Previously filed returns can be imported to minimize manual data entry and improve efficiency.

Built-in Compliance Checks: An internal audit check helps identify potential errors before submission.

World-Class Customer Support: Dedicated team of experts is available via live chat, phone, and email to resolve any queries instantly.

Smart AI Assistance: ExpressExtension offers real-time assistance every step of the way with an AI-powered chatbot.

Exclusive PRO Features for Tax Professionals and Other High Volume Filers

Bulk Filing Capabilities: Large volumes of extensions can be filed simultaneously, making the process more efficient for tax professionals and accounting firms.

Flexible Data Import Options: Customizable Excel/CSV templates are available to facilitate accurate tax data uploads.

Centralized Client Management Dashboard: A dedicated dashboard allows tax professionals to manage an unlimited number of clients in an organized manner.

With the March 17 deadline approaching, businesses and tax professionals can rely on ExpressExtension for a secure, accurate, and efficient Form 7004 e-filing experience.

For more information, businesses are encouraged to visit ExpressExtension.com .

