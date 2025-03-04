Solar glass prices continued to climb this week, with 2. 0 mm sheets rising 8% to CNY 13. 5 ($1. 85) per square meter and 3. 2 mm sheets up 9. 8% to CNY 22. 5, according to the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA). The CNMIA's silicon branch said photovoltaic glass prices rose again this week. The average price of 2. 0 mm solar glass increased CNY1 to CNY 13. 5 per square meter, up 8% from last week. Meanwhile, 3. 2 mm solar glass climbed CNY 2 to CNY 22. 5 per square meter, a 9. 8% rise. Xinyi Solar has reported CNY 21. 92 billion of full-year revenue for 2024, down 9% year on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...