SES S.A. has today published its 2024 Annual Report, following the announcement of the company's full year financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2024.

Follow us on:

LinkedIn| YouTube X Facebook Instagram

Read our Blogs

Visit the Media Gallery

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO) fleet and medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250304518403/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Suzanne Ong

Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com