Diagonal Bio AB: Diagonal Bio has been approved for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Diagonal Bio AB (publ) ("Diagonal Bio" or "the Company") today announces that Nasdaq has approved Diagonal Bio's application for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("First North"). The last day of trading on First North is 18 March 2025 and the Company will instead be listed on NGM Nordic SME ("NGM") with a planned first day of trading on 19 March 2025, provided that no new information emerges that affects the listing.

The granting of the delisting application is conditioned by Diagonal Bio fulfilling the formal listing requirements of NGM and thus, that the securities in Diagonal Bio are admitted to trading on NGM.

Shareholders in Diagonal Bio will not need to take any action in connection with the change of marketplace.

For additional information about Diagonal Bio, please contact:

Karin Wehlin, CEO

Phone: +46 70 305 24 88

E-mail: kw@diagonalbio.com



Certified Adviser

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

E-mail: ca@skmg.se



About Diagonal Bio

Diagonal Bio AB was founded in 2020 and is a Swedish biotechnology company with headquarters and offices in Lund. The Company develops the PANVIRAL® platform to detect and diagnose small sections of pathogen genomes, for example viruses, bacteria and fungi. The Company was founded with the goal of reducing human suffering by revolutionising global diagnostics of pathogen-borne diseases with proprietary technology. Diagonal Bio's patented technology can also be used for the less regulated market segments via LAMPlify®.