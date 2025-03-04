Domain Cost Club Goes Live With WebUnited's Groundbreaking Domain Mirroring Service - Bringing Any DNS Domain Name to Web3

Any DNS domain name-whether on.com, app, bond, or any other extension-can now be seamlessly mirrored onto the blockchain through WebUnited's revolutionary domain mirroring technology, now live with Domain Cost Club. This game-changing innovation allows registrars to offer customers Web3 capabilities without altering the existing Web2 domain functionality.

With a simple checkout process, customers can mirror their traditional DNS domains to Web3, minting them on the Blockchain. Mirroring gives a domain name additional utility, allowing registrants to use their domain name on Web3. They can connect their domain to a crypto wallet for payments and digital identity, use it for Web3 email, and even publish a Web3 website. WebUnited's domain mirroring allows registrants to future-proof their domains, giving them new functionality that goes beyond what's possible in Web2 and paving the way to use domains in the fast-growing world of Web3.

A Frictionless Web3 Checkout Experience

Through Domain Cost Club, WebUnited's mirroring service is built into the checkout flow, giving customers a simple and intuitive way to add the Web3 domain upgrade to their purchase. "This is the easiest way for anyone to future-proof their domain," said Paul Apanowicz, Director of Project Management at Domain Cost Club. "Any' domain - .com, .bond, .org, .net, .cfd - can now instantly become a Web3 asset. This is a massive leap forward for the industry, and we're proud to be at the forefront."

The Power to Mirror Any Domain-Instantly

Registrars can now integrate WebUnited's mirroring solution and offer their customers the ability to mirror any DNS domain name, regardless of extension, to Web3. Whether the customer is a business using a.com, an investor with a bond, a startup on a .app, or a creative brand on a buzz, WebUnited ensures seamless mirroring to the blockchain.

"WebUnited is bringing innovation to the domain industry by adding real Web3 utility to DNS or Web2 domains," said Kathy Nielsen, VP of WebUnited. "With Domain Cost Club now live, their customers can easily mirror DNS domains to the blockchain and start participating in the Web3 economy with just a few clicks."

By enabling customers to add the Web3 mirror to their existing Web2 domain names, registrars can generate additional revenue and boost renewals while providing valuable access to existing and future Web3 applications.

Web3 adoption is growing exponentially, and registrars can gain an early-mover advantage by positioning themselves at the forefront of the internet's next evolution while increasing customer retention and lifetime value.

"This isn't just another Web3 product-it's an expansion of how domains function," said Lars Jensen, Co-CEO of WebUnited. "For the first time, any domain can exist in both Web2 and Web3, unlocking new possibilities for users and businesses alike. This is the future of the internet, and we invite registrars to be part of it."

