Quote-Unquote Apps: Revolutionizing Writing: Highland Pro Now Available for Screenwriters Everywhere

Quote-Unquote Apps announces the launch of Highland Pro, a groundbreaking writing tool designed to empower screenwriters, novelists, and creators of all kinds. Developed by acclaimed screenwriter John August and his team, Highland Pro offers a clean, distraction-free platform tailored to unlock creativity and enhance productivity.

"Highland is just a cleaner, purer way to be creative," says Phil Lord, writer/producer of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. "My mind is calmer and less cluttered when I use it."

Since 2015, Highland has redefined the writing process with a focus on speed, simplicity, and innovation. Key features of the new Highland Pro include:

Lookup: Quick answers at your fingertips, from definitions to rhymes to world facts, without leaving your draft.

Navigator: A streamlined way to organize sections, scenes, and notes.

Shelf: A place to store snippets of text, notes and to-do lists. Scared to cut a line completely? Store it on the shelf.

Title Page Builder: Automatic formatting for film and television scripts, with support for images at titles.

Custom Pages: Including prefaces, images, cast lists and locations.

Designed for Mac, iPhone, and iPad, Highland Pro leverages seamless iCloud syncing, enabling users to write anytime, anywhere. Its customizable themes and minimalist interface ensure writers stay in the creative zone without distractions.

"Highland Pro is the app I use all day, every day," says John August. "Every feature is designed to help writers focus on their ideas, not the software."

Highland Pro is available now on the App Store, with a free 30-day trial. Learn more at quoteunquoteapps.com/highland-pro/

About John August

John August's screenwriting credits include Big Fish, Charlie's Angels, Corpse Bride, Frankenweenie and Aladdin. He wrote the Arlo Finch novel series and the book for the Broadway musical of Big Fish. He's the co-host of the popular Scriptnotes podcast.

About Quote-Unquote Apps

Founded in 2010, Quote-Unquote Apps is dedicated to creating intuitive tools for writers, including as Weekend Read and Writer Emergency Pack. With Highland Pro, the company continues its mission to elevate the writing experience.

Contact Information

Dan Rogan

Marketing Director

marketing@quoteunquoteapps.com





SOURCE: Quote-Unquote Apps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire