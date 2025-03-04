iTrustCapital Launches Premium Custody Accounts - A More Secure Way to Own Crypto in a Closed-Loop System

iTrustCapital, an award-winning fintech software platform for alternative assets and industry leader in tax-advantaged crypto IRAs, has launched its first-ever non-IRA product: Premium Custody Account (PCA).

iTrustCapital

Launches Premium Custody Accounts (PCA Logo)

A Solution to Crypto Security Risks

For crypto holders, the cyber security threat is real. A single phishing scam, leaked login credentials or malware attack can drain an account on a crypto exchange in seconds. Losing a private key or seed phrase to a crypto wallet can mean being permanently locked out, with no way to regain access.

Even centralized platforms pose risks from poor financial practices. Exchanges like FTX misused customer funds, leaving users with massive losses when the company went bankrupt. Without off-balance sheet asset protection, users may unknowingly take on risks beyond their control.

These types of vulnerabilities have cost crypto investors billions of dollars, leaving many searching for a safer and better way to buy, sell, and custody their crypto.

To address these challenges, iTrustCapital developed a closed-loop system. This means clients can only fund their account with USD, and can only withdraw in USD to their linked U.S. bank account. This system provides a secure and effective solution.

"As the crypto space evolves, so do the risks," said Kevin Maloney, Chief Executive Officer at iTrustCapital. "Whether it's the potential risks of exchanges or concerns about the safety of self-custody, we wanted to create a solution that helps reduce risk and alleviates these valid concerns for our clients."

Features of Premium Custody Account

Closed-Loop System - Premium Custody Accounts only allow USD deposits and withdrawals to and from the account owner's U.S. bank account - it does not allow an account to be funded or withdrawn as digital assets. This feature reduces the risk of an account getting hacked and digital assets being sent to an external crypto wallet.

1:1 Off-Balance Sheet Asset Protection - All client assets are held 1:1, off-balance sheet, with third-party U.S. banks and custodians. Assets are never leveraged, loaned out or commingled with business operations. This ensures that clients retain full ownership of their assets at all times.

U.S.-Based Live Client Support - Clients receive U.S.-based live support for account setup, funding, and general inquiries. Unlike platforms that rely on bots with automated responses, iTrustCapital connects clients directly with knowledgeable support specialists to assist with their needs.

24/7 Buying & Selling - Users can buy and sell digital assets anytime, 24/7, 365 days a year.

Dozens of Crypto Assets - With a Premium Custody Account, clients can buy, sell, and safely custody dozens of digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Cardano, Sui, Ondo, and more.

Setting a New Standard in Crypto Custody

Since its inception in 2018, iTrustCapital has built its reputation on trust, transparency, and innovation. Today, iTrustCapital is a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets known for its strong reputation as a crypto IRA platform, and achieving solid traction in the marketplace, including:

Over 250,000 accounts created

More than $12 billion in client transactions

Award-winning software platform with 7,000+ excellent client reviews

With the launch of the Premium Custody Account, iTrustCapital is expanding its industry-leading security and protection beyond IRAs, empowering more people with a safe and secure way to buy, sell, and custody crypto.

For more information on Premium Custody Accounts, visit iTrustCapital.com.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets. The Company provides 24/7 access to digital assets and precious metals through self-directed, tax-advantaged IRA, and non-IRA account options. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop system and third-party U.S. banks and custodians, iTrustCapital provides greater asset protection and flexibility for a broad range of clients.

Disclaimer

This press release content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice in any way or constitute an offer to buy or sell any digital asset, cryptocurrency, or security or to participate in any investment strategy.

iTrustCapital is a fintech software platform for alternative assets. TrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere. iTrustCapital is not affiliated with and does not endorse any particular digital asset, precious metal or investment strategy.

Investing in any digital asset or cryptocurrency (including meme coins) carries significant risks due to their speculative and highly volatile nature. Past performance is not an indication of future results. No investment is completely risk-free, and every investment carries the potential for losing some or all of the principal amount invested. Digital assets and cryptocurrencies are not legal tender backed by the United States government, nor is it subject to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance or protections. Clients do not receive a choice of custody partner.

Investors assume the risk of all purchase and sale decisions. iTrustCapital makes no guarantee or representation regarding investors' ability to profit from any transaction or the tax implications of any transaction. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. Conduct your own research and consult with a qualified legal, investment or tax professional to assess your own risk tolerance prior to investing.

© 2025 ITC2.0, Inc.

All rights reserved.

SOURCE: iTrustCapital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire