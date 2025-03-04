Alpha Genesis Incorporated: Alpha Genesis, Inc. Primates Receive the Highest Level of Humane Care and Treatment

Only the best for AGI's monkeys

Alpha Genesis, Inc., (AGI) a primate breeding and research facility located in Yemassee, South Carolina, has successfully passed inspection by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This achievement marks a significant milestone in the facility's ongoing commitment to providing excellent care and treatment for the nonhuman primates under its care.

AGI macaques receive the highest standard of human care

The inspection, conducted by USDA inspectors, evaluates a facility's compliance with the Animal Welfare Act regulations, which ensure the humane care and treatment of animals used in research. The inspection process includes a thorough review of the facility's records, procedures, and facilities, as well as direct observation of the animals and their living conditions.

AGI's successful inspection reflects its unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of animal welfare. The facility has implemented a comprehensive animal care program that includes enrichment activities, veterinary care, and individualized attention for each animal. These efforts not only promote the animals' well-being but also contribute to the facility's success in passing the re-license inspection.

"We are thrilled to have passed our recent USDA inspection and are committed to continuing to provide the best possible care for our nonhuman primate residents," said AGI's Director. "Our team takes animal welfare seriously and has worked hard to ensure that we meet and exceed all regulations and standards. Passing this inspection is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work."

With the successful inspection behind them, Alpha Genesis can continue to operate as a fully compliant facility, ensuring that the animals under their care receive the highest level of care and treatment. The facility remains committed to ongoing improvements and advancements in animal care and welfare.

For more information, please contact AGI at info@alphagenesisinc.com.

SOURCE: Alpha Genesis Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire