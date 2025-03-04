FireKeepers Casino Hotel Selects Passport Technology's Cash Access Payment Suite

Integrating Passport's Advanced Financial Technology, FireKeepers is Further Enhancing Its Commitment to Guest Convenience, Ensuring Transactions are Faster, More Reliable and Tailored to Meet the Evolving Needs of Modern Players

Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement solutions to the gaming industry, today announced the exclusive multi-year partnership and selection of Passport's full suite of payment and cash access products by FireKeepers Casino Hotel ("FireKeepers").

Passport's complete technology ecosystem and full suite of payments afford FireKeepers several innovative advantages to delight its guests. Located in Battle Creek, Michigan, FireKeepers is a favorite gaming destination for residents in central and southern Michigan, northern Indiana, and western Ohio. Passport is looking forward to this expansion of its footprint in the Great Lake State.

"FireKeepers is a tremendous opportunity for our employees, shareholders, and company," stated Jason King, Chief Commercial Officer for Passport. "Their resort and reputation in the industry is beyond reproach and we are grateful for their partnership and trust in our people, products, and vision."

"Passport Technology is an outstanding partner and industry leader. We are thrilled to implement their full suite of payment products throughout our operations," stated Frank Tecumseh, Chief Executive Officer of FireKeepers Casino Hotel.

FireKeepers has chosen Passport's full suite of CashSuite payment solutions, enhancing its financial services with check warranty, ATM, debit, and credit card cash advances, and more. These transactions will be powered by DataStream®, Passport's award-winning, proprietary cloud-based ATM and debit processing switch, ensuring seamless and secure payment processing.

"We are a huge fan of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi and their commitment to the broader southwest Michigan community," stated Alyssa Beaver, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Passport. "We love the FireKeepers approach to guest service and are looking forward to a long, prosperous relationship built on service."

With this partnership, FireKeepers guests will benefit from a seamless and secure payment experience, allowing them to enjoy the casino's world-class gaming, dining, and entertainment offerings without interruption. By integrating Passport's advanced financial technology, FireKeepers is further enhancing its commitment to guest convenience, ensuring transactions are faster, more reliable, and tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern players.

Passport has over 25 years' experience in the gaming industry as an innovator and developer of proprietary, gaming-specific software solutions, a provider of best-in-class financial transaction processing, and a supplier of specialized hardware and hardware maintenance to address the unique needs of the gaming industry. Our success in meeting client needs is owed in large part to our focus on customized solutions, developed in-house, and unprecedented customer service throughout all phases of our relationships.

About Passport

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

About FireKeepers Casino Hotel

FireKeepers Casino Hotel, conveniently located just off Interstate 94 at Exit 104 in Battle Creek, MI, has been acclaimed as the Best Casino by audiences in Western Michigan and Northern Indiana. Furthermore, it has garnered over 30 awards in the Casino Player Magazine's Best of Gaming 2024 Native Midwest category, including the esteemed title of Best Overall Gaming Resort, and has also been awarded Best Overall Dining by Casino Player Magazine's Best of Dining & Nightlife, affirming its status as a premier destination for gaming and dining alike. FireKeepers has been recognized on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list, as a Best-in-State Employer by Forbes, and as Employer of the Year by the Michigan Works! Association. Additionally, it was chosen as one of the Best Casinos to Work For by Casino Player Magazine. FireKeepers' signature restaurant Nibi is a multiple recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence and was awarded a AAA Four Diamond designation. The property features 2,700 slot machines, 63 table games, and a 26-table live poker room. FireKeepers' resort-style hotel has been rated AAA Four Diamond for 10 consecutive years and offers 446 rooms, a functional multi-purpose event center, six distinctive dining destinations, and multiple lounges. FireKeepers is the title sponsor of the FireKeepers Casino 400, a NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, and a host of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, an EPSON Tour-Road to the LPGA golf event. For more information, visit FireKeepersCasino.com.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi. For more information about the NHBP, visit nhbp-nsn.gov.

