Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Representatives from Latin American mining companies, government and stakeholders joined Guillaume Legare, Head, South America, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), to open the market in celebration of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2025 Convention.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DFrEySFaII

TSX and TSXV are home to more mining companies than any other global market, boasting a diverse range of public mining companies across various commodities and stages of development. Latin America is the most important international market for mining activity on TSX, with more than 410 mining issuers, representing 20% of the 5,200+ mineral exploration properties listed on TSX and TSXV.

PDAC is a prominent advocate for the mineral exploration and development sector, an industry employing over 664,000 people and contributing $132 billion to Canada's GDP in 2021. Representing over 7,000 members globally, PDAC champions a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. PDAC's annual convention is renowned as the world's premier event for stakeholders in mineral exploration and mining.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243261

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange