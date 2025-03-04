Plug Power reported an almost 6-fold increase in electrolyzer revenues in 2024, despite the financial troubles. Meanwhile, Finland's first large-scale plant goes into operation. Plug Power reported a year-on-year 583% increase in electrolyzer revenues in 2024, driven by the revenue from its 5 MW system. "During the fourth quarter of 2024, Plug announced a significant purchase agreement with Allied Green Ammonia (AGA), under which the company will supply three gigawatts (GW) of electrolyzer capacity for AGA's cutting-edge green hydrogen-to-ammonia plant in Australia," said the US company, adding ...

