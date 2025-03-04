AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Marco Re Limited (Marco Re) (Guernsey), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marco Capital Holdings Limited (Marco) (Malta), the non-operating holding company of the Marco group (group). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Marco's consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as the group's adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings factor in Marco Re's strategic importance to the group. Marco Re is the largest of the group's risk carriers and serves as its primary platform for legacy property/casualty (re)insurance business.

Marco is expected to maintain the strongest level of consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The group's balance sheet strength is safeguarded by several off-balance sheet protections, which significantly reduce reserving risk. AM Best considers that there is heightened execution risk while the group looks to scale up its book of legacy reserves through new transactions, which could potentially generate volatility in risk-adjusted capitalisation.

Marco's adequate operating performance assessment considers the group's good performance achieved since inception. AM Best expects Marco's performance to be robust over the longer term, albeit subject to potential volatility due to the nature of legacy operators. The group's insurance service division, PoloWorks, provides a steady source of fee income and diversification to its earnings profile. While AM Best views mispricing risk as significant, this is mitigated by Marco's robust due diligence process, which includes detailed stress testing and oversight, as well as challenge from its board of directors.

Marco entered Europe's legacy (re)insurance sector in May 2020, with EUR 500 million of equity capital committed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Since inception, the group has acquired approximately USD 1 billion of legacy reserves spanning international (re)insurance markets. In addition to its portfolio of acquired legacy reserves, the group has a growing insurance services division that provides a range of management and technical services to the Lloyd's and London markets. Marco has a senior management team with extensive experience in its target business area and an experienced board of directors, which participates in key decision making.

