FAN EXPO Dallas Returns to Texas from May 30-June 1, 2025

Now accepting applications for Media Accreditation through May 28, 2025

FAN EXPO Dallas, the largest and most anticipated pop culture convention in Texas, is now accepting media accreditation applications for its highly anticipated 2025 event. FAN EXPO Dallas returns to the Lone Star State from May 30 to June 1, 2025, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. The massive event will welcome an incredible lineup of celebrity guests, artists, cosplayers, and industry insiders for an unforgettable weekend of fandom.

Accredited media members will receive access to press opportunities, interviews, and behind-the-scenes coverage of the event, including panels, celebrity Q&As, and exhibitor showcases. FAN EXPO Dallas invites journalists, bloggers, photographers, and content creators to apply for credentials and cover the excitement firsthand.

How to Apply

Media professionals interested in attending must complete the online application form at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpodallas/media-inquiries/. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and approved media will be notified via email. The deadline to apply is May 28, 2025.

Media accreditation is available for:

Print, broadcast, and digital journalists

Photographers and videographers

Social media influencers with significant engagement in pop culture content

Why Cover FAN EXPO Dallas 2025?

FAN EXPO Dallas continues to be the premier destination for fans of comics, sci-fi, anime, gaming, and more. With an exciting schedule of celebrity appearances, interactive experiences, and exclusive merchandise, the event offers unparalleled opportunities for media coverage.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action! Apply today to secure your press credentials at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpodallas/media-inquiries/

WHEN: FAN EXPO Dallas runs Friday, May 30 through Sunday, June 1, 2025

Friday, May 30, from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Saturday, May 31, from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, June 1, from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

WHERE:

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center located at 650 S. Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202

COST:

Advanced price tickets (until May 15) start at $32, and children 5 and under are free. Full-price tickets start at $37.

Full-price 3-day passes start at $115. VIP Packages start at $519.

Hours and information are available at fanexpodallas.com.

ABOUT: With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, VidCon Anaheim, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available here on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Vokol Group

dana@thevokolgroup.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: FAN EXPO Dallas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire